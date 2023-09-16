834734164
Q. I am a widow with three sons. The new account lady at my bank strongly recommends that I put my son’s name on my bank account so he can write checks if necessary and so the account doesn’t have to be probated at my death. Is this a good idea?

A. No — not unless you understand the legal consequences and do this in a manner to avoid problems.


Robert E. Farnam is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls.

This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.

