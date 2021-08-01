Q: What should I do if I have a gun when a police officer pulls me over? Does it matter if I have my concealed carry permit?
A: In any encounter with the police, be polite and answer questions about your identity. During a traffic stop, have your license, insurance and registration ready before the officer reaches your vehicle. Turn on your interior car lights if it’s dark outside.
The fact that you have a gun should have no bearing on the traffic stop, as long as you are not otherwise prohibited from having one. A person without a concealed weapons license can conceal a weapon in a vehicle as long as the firearm is unloaded. A concealed weapons license holder can conceal a loaded firearm in a vehicle. A firearm is loaded when “live ammunition is present in: 1. The chamber or chambers of the firearm; 2. Any internal magazine of the firearm; or 3. A detachable magazine inserted in the firearm,” according to I.C. 18-3302(2)(e).
However, if you have a concealed weapons license, I encourage you to show your license to the officer when you show your driver’s license. The officer might ask you where your gun is located. Answer the question, but do not reach for your weapon.
If you don’t have a concealed weapons license and you legally have an unloaded firearm concealed in your vehicle, I still encourage you to mention it to the officer. You are not breaking the law. If your firearm is concealed somewhere, you will have to access it during the stop (i.e. next to your insurance information in the glove compartment), tell the officer that you have a firearm in a place you have to access, but do not reach towards the area with the firearm.
Lawfully possessing a firearm shouldn’t have any negative impact on your encounter with police. Be smart and respectful and you can have a pleasant encounter with a police officer.