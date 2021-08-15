Q: My husband of 40 years just died without a will. We had nothing when we got married. Everything we own was acquired during our marriage through our joint efforts. When we bought our home, it was titled only in his name. What do I have to do to protect my home?
A: Everything you own is the community property of you and your husband since it was acquired during your marriage and wasn’t an inheritance or gift. Therefore, you each own one-half of all the assets. The house is community property even though it is only titled in your husband’s name.
Under Idaho law when there is no will, you inherit all the community property as surviving spouse.
Therefore, you inherit his interest in the house and already own the other half of it even though it was only in his name. Therefore, it will be completely owned by you. You can establish this through a probate proceeding but it may not be necessary.
If you plan to sell or mortgage the house within three years, a probate may be necessary to verify your ownership. However, if you intend to continue living in the house, then decide to sell it more than three years after the death of your husband, you probably will not need a probate but instead, an affidavit of heirship should suffice to verify your ownership.
If you own the house at your death, a joint probate could be used to administer all of the assets, including the house, under your will or if you have no will, to your heirs as determined under Idaho law.
If you have other financial assets, it may be necessary to have probate proceedings to establish your ownership. This will depend upon the name in which they are held. Note that life insurance, retirement plans and other assets with beneficiary designations will pass to the named beneficiary without the need of a probate. If your name is included on joint accounts, you can claim them without a probate. Also, a pay on death or transfer on death designation will transfer ownership to the named party without a probate.
It would be wise for you to consult an attorney to complete your own estate planning to make sure the property is distributed at your death in the manner you choose.
You also should consider a power of attorney so some trusted individual can handle your assets if you become unable to do so. It is also important to have a living will and durable power of attorney for health care to set forth your desires on life support and to appoint an individual to make life support and other medical decisions.