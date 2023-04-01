Q. I was just served with a “complaint” and a “summons” telling me that I had 20 days to respond in court. How important is it to respond within that time?
A. It is very important to timely respond. And there are some things that you need to be aware of. First, you actually have 21 days — not 20 days — to respond. In 2016, the amount of time to respond was changed from 20 days to 21 days. Unfortunately, some older forms have not been updated to reflect this change. That does not invalidate the service and is not a defense, but the timeframe is important to be aware of.
Second, the 21-day period for you to respond starts the day you were served. Service can be accomplished in a few different ways. For example, you could be personally served by leaving a copy of the documents at your “dwelling or usual place of abode” with a person “at least 18 years of age who resides there.” In that event, your 21 days start when the documents were left, not when they were given to you by your roommate. For that reason, it is important to definitively determine when service on you was accomplished.
Third, you must respond. While “appearing” forestalls default and can entitle you to some additional notice before default judgment is entered against you, the only way to definitively prevent this is to respond. There are a couple of ways to respond. The most conclusive is to file an “answer” that is formatted like the complaint (with your name and contact information, the court’s designation, the case heading and number, and the document’s title); point-by-point admissions/denials of each of the allegations in the complaint; asserts any affirmative defenses you have; and is filed with the court along with the appropriate filing fee. If you are representing yourself, Idaho’s Court Assistance Office provides some helpful forms at https://courtselfhelp.idaho.gov/Forms. However, filing an answer waives certain defenses that must be raised before you formally appear in the case, and you may have to make a separate motion to assert other defenses. Thus, it may be advisable — and in some cases necessary — to consult with an attorney.
Finally, the consequences of failing to respond are dire. If you fail to timely appear in a case, the court must enter default against you. That means you would no longer be entitled to receive notice of additional pleadings filed in the case. And if you fail to respond, then the court may enter default judgment against you. A default judgment is a final judgment. They are difficult to undo and can be enforced like any other judgment. These are consequences best avoided.
D. Andrew Rawlings is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by e-mail to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
