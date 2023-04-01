834734164
Q. I was just served with a “complaint” and a “summons” telling me that I had 20 days to respond in court. How important is it to respond within that time?

A. It is very important to timely respond. And there are some things that you need to be aware of. First, you actually have 21 days — not 20 days — to respond. In 2016, the amount of time to respond was changed from 20 days to 21 days. Unfortunately, some older forms have not been updated to reflect this change. That does not invalidate the service and is not a defense, but the timeframe is important to be aware of.


D. Andrew Rawlings is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by e-mail to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.

