Q: I just paid off the mortgage on a rental home. It’s great not to have a mortgage, but I’m worried about losing it since I am involved in some other risky businesses. How can I protect it from lawsuits? I have heard about land trusts and limited liability companies, for example.
A: There are ways to shelter your asset’s exposure to lawsuits, but there are serious limits to what you can accomplish. This article can only skim the surface of what is called “asset protection.”
A person or an entity that wrongfully harms another, whether by breach of contract or otherwise, can never wholly escape responsibility for its wrongful act or omission. Any attempt to escape all such consequences is bound to fail. A more reasonable goal is to limit the exposure of your assets to such risks.
The usual way of sheltering assets is to form a legal entity that limits its owner’s personal assets from liability for business obligations. These entities include corporations, limited liability companies, and limited liability partnerships.
When properly established and maintained, although business assets are exposed to creditors and lawsuits, the owner’s personal assets are generally sheltered.
Another key protection of using asset protection entities is that risk is compartmentalized. If Business A is sued, the assets of Business B are not generally at risk to satisfy the person suing Business A, even though Business B has the same owner.
Merely using a business name for a business or even just filing articles of incorporation or organization with the Secretary of State is insufficient. Unless properly established and maintained, the entity might be treated as merely the alter ego of the owners if the business routinely pays the owner’s personal bills, or if the business entity formalities are routinely ignored. In such cases these entities will not suffice to shelter the owner’s personal assets from liability.
Also, if the asset you want to protect is owned by the entity being sued, the asset remains at risk.
One other limitation is that, if you are sued personally for a debt or a civil wrong, then your personal assets (including your ownership rights in such legal entities) are at risk. For that reason, having liability insurance for things you do personally is always important. Make sure to get liability coverage in a high amount. The cost for additional coverage isn’t that much more.
Transferring assets to a friend to hide them from creditors is usually a bad idea and probably will not work. Fraud on creditor laws allow courts to ignore such gifts and transfers in order to protect creditors. Just as importantly, your friend may just end up with the asset.