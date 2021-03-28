Q: I was watching a movie review channel on YouTube and the reviewer showed clips from a new movie out in theaters now. How can the channel do that without violating copyright law?
A: Copyright largely covers creative works, such as songs, poems, novels, paintings, drawings, and even video games – basically, almost any kind of creative, intellectual, or artistic works. Under federal law, the owner of a copyright has exclusive rights to control the public display, recreation, and printing of his or her work, including the right to create derivative works, and that right lasts for the duration of the creator’s life plus an additional 70 years.
Generally, posting a video made by someone else online would be considered an infringement of the original video maker’s exclusive right of reproduction and public display. However, federal law provides a safe haven for limited types of non-infringing use of copyrighted materials. This type of use is referred to as “Fair Use” and is a defense of permissive use of an existing copyright. To determine whether an author’s use of another author’s copyrighted material is a Fair Use, courts consider four factors. First, courts look to the purpose and character of the use, including whether the use was commercial in nature. Next, courts consider the nature of the work in its original medium, primarily concerning whether the form its being used in the new work is substantially the same as the original work. The third factor is how much of the original work is contained in the new piece – the more of the original work that is on display in the new work, the more likely it is an infringing use. Lastly, courts consider the effect the new work will have on the potential market value for the copyrighted work, that is to say whether the new work is in a market the original work could foreseeably have entered. Based on these factors, courts have consistently found that use of a copyrighted work in a critique, commentary, or educational setting is Fair Use.
Movie review channels on YouTube often fall under the “critique and commentary” category of Fair Use. So, as long as the reviewer is showing clips of a video in the context of providing criticism or commentary on the copyrighted work, the use of the clips is considered Fair Use. However, keep in mind that most courts consider Fair Use an affirmative defense, so while a Fair Use may trump an infringement claim, it won’t necessarily prevent a lawsuit.
If you are concerned that you have infringed someone’s copyright, or that someone has infringed upon yours, it is always best to consult an attorney to consider your options moving forward.