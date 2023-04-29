Q. I heard that there is a new law in Idaho that allows me to make a will by Zoom. Is that right?
A. On March 29, 2023, Gov. Little signed Senate Bill 1092, which enacted Idaho’s Uniform Electronic Wills Act. The act is retroactively effective back to Jan. 1, 2020, so it is already in force, although many practitioners in Idaho will likely need some time to make sure they comply with all of the requirements of the Act.
The Uniform Electronic Wills Act utilizes computers and electronic communications for the execution of wills and codicils (amendments to wills), which are referred to as electronic wills. Normally, a will or codicil must be signed in person by or for the testator and by two witnesses or else qualify as a holographic (handwritten) will. While these methods are still valid, the Uniform Electronic Wills Act adds another way to execute a will or codicil.
Under the act, an electronic will has three key requirements. First, it must be “a tamper-evident electronic record that is readable as text at the time of signing.” Second, it must be signed (physically or electronically) by or for the testator. Third, it must be “(s)igned in the physical or electronic presence of the testator by at least two (2) individuals” who witness the will. This “electronic presence” is the revolutionary part of this act. People are in the “electronic presence” of one another when they are at “different locations communicating in real time” “simultaneously by sight and sound” or as necessary to allow such communication for a person “who has a vision, hearing, or speech impairment.”
A paper copy of this electronic will can then be certified as an original. Or — when necessary as part of the probate process — the electronic will can be filed with the court along with a certification that it is authentic and accurate, and it will be treated as an original by the court.
Most wills are “self-proved,” meaning that it is presumed valid without having a court proceeding to validate the will. This is done a) when the testator and witnesses execute an affidavit with a notary at the time the will is executed or b) when the testator and witnesses execute an affidavit with a notary about the will sometime later. Electronic wills can be self-proved, but they do not have the option to execute an affidavit later. The self-proving affidavit must be executed simultaneously with the electronic will. This could interact with Idaho’s electronic and remote notary laws, but practitioners will help you through those details.
All in all, the Uniform Electronic Wills Act opens possibilities to execute wills remotely using technology, and those possibilities are exciting and convenient.
D. Andrew Rawlings is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls.
This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.
