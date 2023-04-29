834734164
Getty Images

Q. I heard that there is a new law in Idaho that allows me to make a will by Zoom. Is that right?

A. On March 29, 2023, Gov. Little signed Senate Bill 1092, which enacted Idaho’s Uniform Electronic Wills Act. The act is retroactively effective back to Jan. 1, 2020, so it is already in force, although many practitioners in Idaho will likely need some time to make sure they comply with all of the requirements of the Act.


D. Andrew Rawlings is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls.

This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.