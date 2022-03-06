Q. My husband passed away without a will, and I’m working through his probate. As his spouse, I think I get something, but how much and what do his children from his first marriage get?
A. When someone dies without a will, the community property goes to the surviving spouse (who, by definition, already owns half the community property), and then half of their separate property goes to the surviving spouse, while the other half goes to the decedent’s children.
In addition, there are two kinds of “allowances” that a surviving spouse (or, with some qualifications, the decedent’s children) can claim. They could be specifically removed or limited in a will, and they are not automatic, so you must apply for them just like a creditor would pursue a claim.
There is a “homestead allowance” of $50,000 that can be claimed by the surviving spouse or (if there is no surviving spouse) by the decedent’s children who are disabled or under 21. Additionally, “exempt property” of $10,000 can be claimed by the surviving spouse or (if there is no surviving spouse) by the decedent’s children.
These allowances are “in addition to” what the surviving spouse (or children) would otherwise receive. Thus courts have held that these allowances should come out of that portion of the estate that is not already going to the surviving spouse, rather than from the estate before the remaining balance is divided between the spouse and the children.
An example may be helpful. Most people would remove the allowances from the total estate before separating the estate into the two halves for the spouse and surviving children, looking something like this in dealing with separate property:
|Total estate
|Surviving spouse's share
|Children's share(s)
|$200,000 Separate Property
|-$60,000 Allowances
|+$60,000 Allowances
|=$140,000
|÷ 2 (half to each):
|+$70,000 Share
|+$70,000 Share
|$130,000 Spouse’s Total
|$70,000 Children’s Total
However, the problem is that the surviving spouse then effectively pays part of the allowances, so it is not really “in addition to” the share the spouse would otherwise receive. To effectively provide the allowances “in addition to” the spouse’s share, the estate should be divided first (at least mathematically) and then the allowances be deducted from that portion of the estate that is not already going to the surviving spouse, like this:
|Total estate
|Surviving spouse's share
|Children's share(s)
|$200,000 Separate Property
|÷ 2 (half to each):
|+$100,000 Share
|+$100,000 Share
|+$60,000 Allowances
|-$60,000 Allowances
| $160,000 Spouse’s Tota
|$40,000 Children’s Total
As the surviving spouse, where your husband died without a will, you are entitled to allowances in the total amount of $60,000 “in addition to” what you would otherwise receive. This method of calculating the allowances does what the statutes direct.