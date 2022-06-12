Q. I read the prior article about estate allowances and had a question about an out-of-state estate and settling a homestead allowance claim. When an estate is based in another state, but the decedent had real property in Idaho, how is the homestead allowance claimed, determined and settled?
A. This question is unique, so the law does not provide a definitive answer, but I believe the following principles apply. Idaho, like other states, limits the application of its probate code to “the affairs and estates of decedents … domiciled in this state.” Idaho Code § 15-1-301. Thus, the person’s domicile when they die is where their estate is opened. Domicile can have some technical applications, but it is generally “(t)he place at which a person has been physically present and that the person regards as home.” BLACK’S LAW DICTIONARY 614 (11th ed. 2019). That domicile location will determine where the probate is opened and what law will be applicable to the estate.
Regardless of where an estate is opened, the decedent may have owned property in other states. This could be real property (land, houses, etc.) or personal property (vehicles, tangible property, etc.). When an out-of-state decedent owned Idaho property, the other state’s personal representative can take certain actions by virtue of being the personal representative while other actions require opening an “ancillary probate” in Idaho to have an Idaho court authorize the personal representative to act as to Idaho property. You should consult a lawyer when deciding whether to open an ancillary probate or not.
Since the law applicable to the estate is determined by where the estate is opened (the main proceeding), that state’s laws governing allowances will control whether and to how much of a homestead or other allowance a person is entitled. Any allowances or similar claims would have to be made in the main proceeding, not in any ancillary probate here in Idaho. Creditor claims can be treated differently, depending on what notice is provided, the location of any assets that may relate to those creditor claims and possibly other factors.
The personal representative in the main proceeding can use the estate’s Idaho assets to pay those claims — that decision is up to the personal representative and what is provided in the other state’s law. Conversely, an Idaho decedent may also own property in other states, in which case the claims and allowances would be governed by Idaho law, but could be satisfied using assets located in Idaho or in other states, and the actions in other states would be governed by their laws (which may require an ancillary probate).
Estates with interested parties, assets and/or claims spanning two or more states are generally administered from the main proceeding, subject to local law for local assets.