Q: Is the federal eviction moratorium still in effect?
A: Originally on September 4, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an order limiting evictions. The original order was effective through December 31, 2020, but it has been extended — first through January 31, 2021, and currently through March 31, 2021. A copy of the current order is available online here: govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-02-03/pdf/2021-02243.pdf. The current Order provides that “a landlord, owner of a residential property, or other person with a legal right to pursue eviction or possessory action, shall not evict any covered person from any residential property” in Idaho until March 31st, although this may be extended or modified again in the future.
But the details of this order are important for both landlords and tenants to understand. The most important feature of this Order is to understand that while it applies to every landlord and every residential property, it does not automatically apply to every tenant or every eviction.
The Order only protects a “covered person.” To become a covered person, each tenant must provide the owner/landlord with a declaration stating, under penalty of perjury, that the tenant meets certain requirements. There requirements include stating that the tenant has used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent, meets certain income restrictions, cannot pay rent due to losing household income, will make best efforts to pay as much rent as possible, and eviction would leave the tenant homeless or sharing housing with others. A form declaration is available from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/EvictionDeclare_d508.pdf. A tenant in Idaho may also want to consider adding Idaho’s declaration language from Idaho Code § 9-1406 to the CDC’s form declaration.
The Order does not prohibit evictions for any of the following reasons: (1) engaging in criminal activity on the premises; (2) threatening the health/safety of other residents; (3) damaging or posing an immediate and significant risk of damage to property; (4) violating any applicable building code, similar health and safety regulation; or (5) violating any other contractual obligation, other than the timely payment of rent or similar housing-related payment. Thus, the Order only prevents the eviction of tenants who have not paid rent. But none of this reduces the amount of rent, late fees, interest, or other penalties that a tenant will owe pursuant to their lease.
Landlords must also be aware that violation of the CDC’s Order carries stiff federal penalties. Specifically, if the Order is violated by an individual, the penalty is up to a $100,000 fine and/or a year in jail if the violation does not result in death or $250,000 and/or a year in jail if the violation does “result in a death.” For a business entity, there is no jail time, but the fines are doubled.