Q: I’ve heard a lot about the new legislation addressing the medical debt collection process in Idaho. What’s in this new law?
A: The legislation is called the Idaho Patient Act. Governor Little signed the Act on March 16, 2020, and it will become effective January 1, 2021. The main purposes of this law are to combat abuses of the medical debt collections processes, make them fairer, and prevent excessive attorneys’ fees.
The act keeps health care providers from engaging in “extraordinary collection actions” before meeting certain requirements. Extraordinary collection actions include:
— selling or transferring medical debts to a collection agency before 60 days after the patient receives a final statement;
— complaining about the patient to a consumer reporting agency;
— filing a lawsuit;
— placing a lien on property;
— seizing bank accounts or any other personal property; and
— garnishing wages.
Before initiating any extraordinary collection actions, a health care provider must do certain things, including:
— submit charges to the patient’s insurance company within 45 days;
— the patient must receive a summary of the goods and services provided within 60 days from date of service or discharge (whichever is later);
— the patient must receive a final statement;
— the health care provider cannot charge interest on any debt before 60 days after the patient has received the final statement; and
— the health care provider must wait 90 days after the patient has received the final statement and any disputes and reviews of the charges have been resolved.
If the health care provider meets these requirements and initiates an extraordinary collection action, attorneys’ fee awards are capped based on whether the judgment is uncontested or contested. If the judgment is uncontested, a court may award the principal of the outstanding debt, plus fees up to $350. If a judgment is contested, the capped amount of attorney fees is increased to $750.
If a party taking an extraordinary collection action wins a judgment and incurs costs that are “grossly disproportionate” to the awards above, it can petition the court for a supplemental award if it can show that the patient willfully avoided paying the debt. In contrast, if the patient wins a contested judgment, the patient is entitled to all costs incurred, including attorneys’ fees.
Finally, the act has penalties for noncompliance. If a health care provider does not comply with the law, it will be liable for the greater of the patient’s actual damages or $1,000, and this penalty can be tripled if the provider’s noncompliance was willful. The act does, however, give health care providers a grace period in which to comply. In the event of noncompliance, the patient will not be liable for any collection costs, attorneys’ fees, or interest.