Q. My wife and I are doing some retirement planning and have an updated will and medical power of attorney. We have a few rentals, a small business and some life insurance but the value of our estate is well below taxable values. Why would we want or need a trust?

A. First of all, we must be clear about the kind of trust involved. A living trust (or revocable living trust) is an alternative to a will to avoid probate. Because Idaho has an excellent probate law, I do not recommend a revocable living trust in most situations.


Robert E. Farnam is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls.

