Q. My company was recently asked to send some employees a few hours away for an overnight job where my staff would be driving back in the wee hours of the morning. My office manager suggested the company purchase energy drinks to help the crew stay awake on their return. As the company owner, am I exposing myself to liability by providing stimulants like these? If an employee crashed and dies, can their estate sue me because the energy drink I supplied failed to keep them awake?
A. The short answer is all employees who are required to travel on the highways to and from their workplace are working within the scope and course of employment. Accordingly, any injury or death related to that travel or on the work premises will be covered by workers compensation insurance not you personally. The key component is that your employees are at work, regardless of what they are legally drinking or who provided it. In such case notification to the workers’ compensation insurer and to your work vehicle insurer is critical and required.
There are rare exceptions to this “coming and going” rule such as when a worker “deviates” from the direct route to engage in a personal errand. In your fact situation, assuming your workers stopped and bought energy drinks, it would probably be considered within the workplace travel corridor and injuries or death would be covered by workers’ comp insurance.
Keep in mind that in the event your employees are negligent in the operation of your company vehicle, whether it’s due to energy drinks, alcohol, or other substances, or something as simple as speeding or inattention, their negligence by law is imputed to you as the owner of the vehicle that you permitted to be used. Then you may have liability. On the other hand, if the vehicle is owned by one of your employees, then not only is the issue of driver negligence important but also whether the driver was at work. If “at work” you may still be liable under the doctrine of “respondeat superior” as the employer.
Whether your employees are at fault or not, there are two avenues for recovery (the payment for injuries) for anyone injured: One is workers’ compensation insurance, and the other is private auto insurance. Make sure you have them both.
Michael R. McBride is an attorney practicing in Idaho Falls. This column is provided by the 7th District Bar Association as a public service. Submit questions to “It’s the Law,” P.O. Box 50130, Idaho Falls, ID 83405, or by email to rfarnam@holdenlegal.com. This column is for general information. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. A lawyer referral service is provided by calling the Idaho State Bar Association in Boise at 208-334-4500.