WILDER — Ivanka Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook are scheduled to visit the Wilder School District Tuesday, according to a letter sent home to parents Monday.
In the letter, shared with the Idaho Press, Wilder Superintendent Jeff Dillon said the school district would showcase its "innovative approach to personalized learning and technology integration."
"Our guests will visit select classrooms and engage with students to learn more about how our district uses technology to enhance student learning and support our personalized learning model," Dillon wrote in the letter.
Parents were also sent media releases regarding ABC News for the "Apple tech educational initiative/ Ivanka Trump visit." Several parents shared copies of these forms with the Idaho Press.
Rumors of the visit circulated for days, but Dillon told the Idaho Press on Nov. 13 he had no knowledge of such a visit. The superintendent was unavailable for comment Monday afternoon. Representatives from Apple and the White House also could not be reached for comment.
In 2016, the Wilder School District received an Apple grant from the White House ConnectED initiative, giving all district students personal iPads to complete classwork and homework. The iPads support the district's mastery-based education model, which allows for individualized learning experiences for students. Students must demonstrate proficiency in all assignments and courses before moving on with their education.
Wilder is one of the Treasure Valley's poorest school districts. Ninety-eight percent of the students in Wilder Middle High School and 99 percent of elementary students receive free or reduced lunch. Hispanic students make up 67 percent of the elementary school and 75 percent of the middle and high school.
Wilder City Councilwoman Elena Villanueva said she was proud their town and the school district's "hard-working" students attracted the national recognition of the White House and Apple.
"We are happy to welcome first daughter Ivanka Trump and Tim Cook to our community to see what we have known all along: our kids are great, hard-working and deserve their hard work to be recognized," Villanueva said in a statement. "As happy as I am to see this national recognition, especially coming from the first daughter of the United States, I am also concerned about how our community who is primarily Latino will feel about her presence considering the hard stance her father's administration has taken on immigration issues."