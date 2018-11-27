WILDER — A small crowd of protesters and supporters braved the cold and rain to greet Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and a White House advisor, and Apple CEO Tim Cook during their Tuesday morning visit to Wilder Elementary School.
The Wilder School District hosted the high-profile guests so they could see how technology is enhancing student learning, Superintendent Jeff Dillon told parents in a letter Monday. The district in 2016 got an Apple grant to buy an iPad for each student, part of the White House ConnectED initiative.
Thank you for a wonderful morning, Wilder Elementary! Your leadership and commitment to reinventing the classroom with technology is a great example of what’s possible. We are proud to support your mission. pic.twitter.com/tqhDzE7Fad— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 27, 2018
Great being with @Tim_Cook in Wilder, ID today and meeting so many exemplary students, teachers and administrators. @Apple’s public-private partnership illustrates the power + potential of #Tech to revolutionize education and prepare America’s students for success! pic.twitter.com/AmjuxvOsl1— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018
Some community members arrived with signs supporting the visit and the Trump administration, while others protested the administration’s immigration policies. Hispanic students make up 67 percent of the elementary school and 75 percent of the middle and high school. A group of high school students who walked out of school before it was placed on lockdown told Idaho Press reporters they’re unhappy with the district’s iPad and mastery education program.
But here’s what’s really interesting to me — parents and students are taking this chance to speak against the very iPad / mastery education program the @IvankaTrump and @tim_cook visit is highlighting pic.twitter.com/TWFnFQ8MAo— Nicole Foy (@nicoleMfoy) November 27, 2018
The atmosphere grew tense at times between the small group of people protesting Ivanka Trump’s visit and those supporting it.
Things are getting a little tense out here in #Wilder. @EmLoweJourno said after a @PoderofID chant in Spanish, some of the Trump supporters (now sporting the #MAGA hats) shouted “Go back to your country!”— Nicole Foy (@nicoleMfoy) November 27, 2018
Later, someone yelled back, “No tacos for you.”
As Trump and Cook toured the school, most local journalists were not allowed inside or on the sidewalk outside the school. When Dillon spoke to the Idaho Press outside the school, he said they didn’t involve media in the visit because they wanted to focus on the students.
Protesters and media have been moved across the street off of the school property. According to a man from the Secret Service, superintendent Dillon said the sidewalk was school property, including the park next to it. pic.twitter.com/Bm2tQKF3qB— Emily Lowe (@EmLoweJourno) November 27, 2018
“I am excited because it’s really about the kids, it’s about teachers, and it’s about taking a tool and making it a creative opportunity for kids to demonstrate mastery,” Dillon told the Idaho Press before Trump and Cook arrived. “That’s really what it’s about.”
Several of the Wilder Middle-High School students who gathered in front of the elementary school told the Idaho Press they’re concerned the school district’s mastery-based program and constant iPad use will hurt their college plans.
“I want to go to college, but I’m not prepared for it,” said Nadia Amick, a sophomore at Wilder Middle-High School.
Seniors Christopher Denny, Jackelyn Peña and Mayra Perez, who plan to attend Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho, echoed Amick’s worries.
“Our education is really low,” Peña said. “We’re high in innovation but really low in education.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.