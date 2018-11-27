WILDER — A small crowd of protesters and supporters braved the cold and rain to greet Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and a White House advisor, and Apple CEO Tim Cook during their Tuesday morning visit to Wilder Elementary School.

The Wilder School District hosted the high-profile guests so they could see how technology is enhancing student learning, Superintendent Jeff Dillon told parents in a letter Monday. The district in 2016 got an Apple grant to buy an iPad for each student, part of the White House ConnectED initiative.

Some community members arrived with signs supporting the visit and the Trump administration, while others protested the administration’s immigration policies. Hispanic students make up 67 percent of the elementary school and 75 percent of the middle and high school. A group of high school students who walked out of school before it was placed on lockdown told Idaho Press reporters they’re unhappy with the district’s iPad and mastery education program.

The atmosphere grew tense at times between the small group of people protesting Ivanka Trump’s visit and those supporting it.

As Trump and Cook toured the school, most local journalists were not allowed inside or on the sidewalk outside the school. When Dillon spoke to the Idaho Press outside the school, he said they didn’t involve media in the visit because they wanted to focus on the students.

“I am excited because it’s really about the kids, it’s about teachers, and it’s about taking a tool and making it a creative opportunity for kids to demonstrate mastery,” Dillon told the Idaho Press before Trump and Cook arrived. “That’s really what it’s about.”

Several of the Wilder Middle-High School students who gathered in front of the elementary school told the Idaho Press they’re concerned the school district’s mastery-based program and constant iPad use will hurt their college plans.

“I want to go to college, but I’m not prepared for it,” said Nadia Amick, a sophomore at Wilder Middle-High School.

Seniors Christopher Denny, Jackelyn Peña and Mayra Perez, who plan to attend Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho, echoed Amick’s worries.

“Our education is really low,” Peña said. “We’re high in innovation but really low in education.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

