2020 has been a bad year for most. But for few more than Kay and Larry Woodcock, grandparents of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow. Kay recently penned an essay titled “Finding My Grandchildren’s Killer” describing her harrowing year. It was published by Elle Magazine on Dec. 21.
In November 2019, Rexburg police attempted to conduct a wellness check on J.J. at the request of his worried grandmother. They never found him. The search ended in June when J.J.’s body, along with the remains of his missing 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan, was found buried in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s home. Daybell married J.J.’s adoptive mother, Lori Vallow, in November 2019. Both have been charged with covering up the children’s deaths. Daybell and Vallow currently sit in local jails awaiting their July joint jury trial.
Kay recalled that she still had hope of seeing her grandson again at this time last year.
“It’s a Christmas tradition in our family to give all the grandkids a new set of pajamas. So my husband Larry and I picked out a special blue pair with glow-in-the-dark sharks for J.J., just in case he was found and brought back home in time to open presents,” Kay wrote.
That wrapped gift continued to sit in the Woodcock’s living room for the next six months.
Other small reminders of J.J.’s former presence in her life have come to mean the world to Kay. Over and over, she relistens to the last voicemail J.J. left her.
“Most nights I fall asleep listening to it: ‘Hi! This is J.J. I was just calling to say I love you. Okay, got to go. Bye!’” Kay wrote.
Much of the essay was full of small details about the children, the kind of details of their lives that often get lost among the details of their deaths. Though Kay is J.J.’s biological grandmother, meaning she is not related to Tylee, she still writes lovingly of her grandson’s adoptive sister.
J.J. loved to watch “YouTube videos of planes taking off” and always tried to make people laugh. His “all-time favorite book” was Ten Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed.
Tylee was a “spitfire” with a “sassy comeback for everything” and, above all, adored J.J.
“I’ll never forget J.J.’s fourth birthday party, when they filled up water balloons together and took aim at everything in sight,” Kay wrote.
The months when J.J. and Tylee were missing were the most terrifying of Kay’s life. She came up with explanations for their disappearance that ranged from the siblings accidentally getting lost to them intentionally going “off the grid.”
“This might sound crazy, but I actually hoped they had joined a cult, because at least that would mean they were still breathing,” Kay wrote.
None of Kay’s hopes turned out to be true. Before she got the June 9 call that J.J. and Tylee’s remains had been found buried in Daybell’s backyard, she thought she wanted to know exactly what happened. She wanted to know “the hows and whos and, most importantly, the whys.” But now, she is at peace with not knowing; she no longer thinks she could handle it.
“What (law enforcement) found made me sick to my stomach. It was more horrifying than anything we could have ever imagined. I was so wrong about the ‘not knowing.’ This — this — was the worst part of our unending nightmare,” Kay wrote.
Kay ended the essay by writing how precious the glow-in-the-dark shark pajamas have become. When the Woodcocks evacuated their Louisiana home during a hurricane this year, those pajamas were the first thing she grabbed.
“Now they hang up in my closet where I can see them every day,” Kay wrote.
You can read the full essay at elle.com.