The impacts of a low water year in Idaho are reaching high into the mountains of Wyoming as Grand Teton National Park announced it will be drawing down Jackson Lake to send water to downstream reservoirs.
Park visitors, anglers and river users were cautioned this week that lake marinas and the Snake River through Jackson Hole, Wyo., will be modified dramatically.
“Due to very low natural flows and the need to supplement downstream reservoirs, Jackson Lake is expected to draw down rapidly to levels only seen three times in the last 30 years,” the park said in a news release.
The park said the drawdown will close the Colter Bay boat ramp this week and make it only accessible to hand-carried vessels. The Signal Mountain and Leek’s Marinas are expected to have similar closures by the end of August or the beginning of September.
“Park visitors with motorized boats should note that recreation opportunities will be increasingly limited in the park,” the park said.
The drawn down will increase the flows in the Snake River and create swifter currents than is typical for the month of August. After August, the river is expected to drop becoming “increasingly difficult for larger watercraft to navigate.”
“As a result, scenic float trip operations will have shorter than historically typical operating seasons,” the park said. “Guided fishing operations may be affected as well.”
After September, the release from the dam is expected to be reduced to winter flow levels.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the reservoir currently is 71% full and 80% of normal storage for the date. The dam is currently releasing 5,250 cubic feet per second, which has been drawing down the reservoir at a rate of 3.5 to 4.5 inches per day. Current projections indicate the reservoir will continue to do so at a rate of 4.5-6.0 inches per day through the middle of September.
The Jackson Lake Dam raises the water level of the natural lake by 39 feet.