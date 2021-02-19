A Jackson, Wyo., snowboarder died Thursday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after being buried in an avalanche near Togwotee Pass.
It was the second avalanche death in as many days in the region.
The Teton County, Wyo., Sheriff’s office said Michael McKelvey, 31, was snowboarding near Two Ocean Mountain and Wind River Lake not far off U.S. Highway 26 when the slide happened. McKelvey and friends built a jump on a hillside that he landed on and it slid, taking him into a ravine.
“He was quickly located beneath almost 12-feet of snow via his beacon and a probe by his party,” according to reports from Snow Brains website.
The operation was helped by rescue volunteers who were training nearby.
“He initially had no pulse, he was revived with an external defibrillator,” the report said.
McKelvey was taken by ambulance to the Jackson Hole Airport, then flown to EIRMC where he died.
Tuesday, a 56-year-old snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche southeast of Alpine, Wyo., in the Salt River Range when several people in his party were buried.
The regional avalanche danger forecast rates most areas above 5,500 feet as “considerable.”