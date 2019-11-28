For the next month, small paper birds will be sitting behind the counter at Jacksons Food Stores throughout Idaho.
The doves are the symbol for the “Gift of Peace” campaign, an annual fundraiser put on by the convenience chain that raises money and awareness to end domestic violence. Stores in Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington will be asking customers to donate over the next month to domestic violence coalitions in their state.
The campaigns have been especially successful in Idaho over the last 15 years, where Jacksons Food Stores was founded and operates more than 80 locations. Last year the campaign provided $74,814 to the Idaho Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, with half of those funds provided by customers and half matched by the chain. Those donations made up 40 percent of the total amount raised by the “Gift of Peace” campaign in 2018.
”We want to make this the most impactful year of our Peace Doves campaign yet,” Jacksons Food Stores president Cory Jackson said in a news release announcing this year’s campaign.
Between now and Christmas, store employees will ask customers to donate between $1 and $10 to the campaign and will give them a paper dove in return. Idaho Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence Executive Director Kelly Miller said the doves are a symbol for peace transcending violence and help to show how widespread domestic and sexual violence are.
”We have noticed that a lot of people buy the doves and sign them in memory of or support of someone they know who has experienced domestic violence,” Miller said.
Miller said the donations from the campaign will be used by the coalition for a variety of services over the next year. The campaign last year helped the Coalition provide transportation and medical treatment for people in eastern Idaho who had recently experienced violence and allowed the organization to hold a campaign at middle and high schools across the state focused on teen dating violence.