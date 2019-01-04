A Bonneville County Jail inmate was charged with aggravated battery for breaking a man's jaw almost a year ago.
The incident happened Jan. 24, 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit. Surveillance footage from the jail captured Rodney Deon Maddux, 25, punching another inmate 10 times.
The affidavit states that in the video, Maddux is walking with the victim until the two stop and talk. Maddux then punches the victim in the jaw, causing him to fall to the ground. Maddux punches the victim several more times, then leaves to watch television.
The victim at first seemed unable to stand up. The affidavit states he pulled himself up and made his way to a dormitory, where another inmate found him and called deputies to help. The affidavit states the victim was disoriented and struggled to balance himself.
Deputies responded and found the victim with blood on his face, clothes and left arm. They asked him what had happened, but the victim was unable to respond. He was taken to see a doctor at the jail.
Deputies examined the knuckles of the other inmates to determine who attacked the victim. When they came to Maddux, he offered his arms to be handcuffed, stating his knuckles were injured.
The next day, the victim said the fight started when Maddux asked the victim if he knew Maddux's mother. In a written statement, Maddux wrote the victim had called his mother a gender slur multiple times while she was visiting, and that he had told the victim to stop disparaging his mother before hitting him.
A doctor told deputies the victim's jaw was broken on both sides, and that he needed surgery and plates to fix it.
Maddux has also been charged for a separate incident in September in which he and Tyler Garcia, 24, attempted to kidnap a man at gunpoint before being chased by police.
Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in Bonneville County Courthouse.