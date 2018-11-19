An inmate at the Bonneville County Jail is facing new charges after he assaulted another inmate, causing the victim to hit his head on a metal sink.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office report, Henry Charboneau, 30, shared a dorm with the victim and several other inmates. Surveillance video in the jail caught the incident on camera Aug. 9. The footage shows the assault happening near the dorm’s bathroom. The incident report states the camera failed to capture the entire fight, but did catch Charboneau making several quick punching movements. The footage also catches the victim falling backward.
The incident was reported to jail staff and the victim was treated in the jail’s medical facilities. Multiple inmates who witnessed the incident refused to make statements to investigators, only saying the victim “slipped and fell.”
Staff learned the victim had struck his head on a metal sink in the bathroom and had a large cut on his head. He was kept under medical observation at the jail. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Aug. 13 after his condition worsened. Doctors determined he had a fracture and was bleeding on his brain.
When questioned by law enforcement, the victim refused to say what happened, insisting he fell and hit his head.
“I guess I beat the (expletive) out of myself,” the victim said, according to the incident report. He later said that he was mad about being beaten up, but not enough to retaliate.
The victim said he had no prior incidents with Charboneau. When questioned, Charboneau said the victim fell and told law enforcement to speak to the other witnesses.
Charboneau was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in Bonneville County Courthouse. Charboneau was in jail on misdemeanor charges including injury to a child and battery.