A delegation of 15 students from the coastal Japanese city of Tokai arrived in Idaho Falls late Thursday night to start their 10-day visit to the United States through the Sister Cities program.
Over the next week, the students will take bus trips through Yellowstone National Park and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, attend the opening night of the War Bonnet Round Up and float down the Henry's Fork of the Snake River.
David Eaton, president of the Idaho Falls Youth Sister Cities program, has hosted students from previous trips and visited Tokai two years ago as part of the adult delegation for the program.
"We were treated so well when we went over there, so we want to give them the same experience," Eaton said.
Thursday night's first event was an introductory picnic at Friendship Park, which was created by Idaho Falls volunteers to celebrate the Sister City program. After meeting with Mayor Rebecca Casper for pictures and an introductory speech at City Hall on Friday morning, the students toured the Idaho Falls Fire Department and CAES laboratory before splitting off to spend the weekend with their host families.
During this weekend and next weekend, the host families will be given a lot of flexibility to show the visiting students whatever they think is the best representation of the state.
The American translator for the group is Andrew Nakashima, whose family also is hosting one of the students this week. Nakashima returned to Idaho Falls in March after spending two years in Tokyo for his mission trip and was excited to have a reason to speak Japanese again.
"I know how exciting it can be to visit a new country and experience a new culture. Hopefully, they'll be able to do the same thing here," Nakashima said.
Tsuyoshi Takahashi has been coming to Idaho Falls as a representative of Tokai's government and a chaperone for the high school students for 18 years. Over that time he's become friends with some of the long-standing members of the Idaho program and enjoyed showing students what this slice of American culture is like.
"The first time I came to the U.S. I was in San Francisco, which is a much bigger city. Coming here, I've been so impressed by how kind people are. There are so many people that want to talk to me when I'm walking around the city," Takahashi said.
One of Takahashi's friends in the city is Cindy Ozaki, who is the current president of the adult Sister Cities program. She said the American students get to see how respectful and healthy Japanese culture is during their trip, while the Japanese students arriving in Idaho often become less reserved and more adaptive.
"We are always looking to see where we can help each other grow and find ways to improve our communities," Ozaki said.
In October, Ozaki and Councilmember Jim Francis will be among the dozen adults who will be part of the delegation traveling from Idaho Falls to Tokai for roughly two weeks. Next year the delegations will trade off again, with high school students from Idaho Falls traveling to Tokai and a group of Tokai city officials arriving in Idaho.
Sister Cities International was created in 1956 by President Dwight Eisenhower and the connection between Idaho Falls and Tokai was established in 1981. A major link between the two cities is the presence of nearby nuclear programs at Idaho National Laboratory and Tokai Nuclear Power Plant, which will frequently exchange scientists and engineers to strengthen the local connection.