ROBERTS, ID, February 28, 2019 – Jefferson County Officials are carefully monitoring flood conditions west of Roberts in an area that experienced severe flooding just two years ago. Two roads have been closed to traffic until they become passable.
Currently, 2600 East from County Line to 200 North and 2100 East between 100 North and 400 North are closed to traffic.
In other areas across Jefferson County there may be water on road edges and in low spots. Caution signs mark many of the flooded areas, but it is important for motorists to use extreme caution.
“It takes only a few inches of moving water to sweep a car off of a road,” Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires said. “Also, if you can’t see the roadway, you have no idea if it’s even there anymore or how deep the water is. If in doubt, don’t risk it.”
In the hilly farmland west of Interstate 15, farmers and ranchers may experience difficulty moving feed and other materials on unpaved roads that are very wet and soft. Low-lying farmland may have temporary lakes four to six feet deep, enough to cover the motors on an irrigation pivot.
Jefferson County Road and Bridge crews have been in the area daily, clearing drainage paths and moving snow away from the roads. So far, only minor damage has been observed, and drainage channels are operating within capacity. However, because of the recent history of flooding in the area, Jefferson County officials are monitoring the situation very closely.
In February 2017, areal flooding west of Roberts was so severe that over three miles of roadway were destroyed at a cost of about $300,000. Since then, additional culverts have been added and the roadsides were armored to handle the flowing water without encroaching into the driving surface. So far, those measures are making a dramatic difference in keeping the roads intact and passable.