Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were forced into the water when their boat ran out of power on the South Fork of Snake River.
A news release stated the two deputies were on a routine patrol at 2:30 p.m. when debris got caught in the boat's motor. The boat stalled and lost power before hitting a log jam that forced it to overturn, a sheriff's office news release said.
The deputies swam to shore and were uninjured, according to the release. The sheriff's office is working to recollect the boat.
"Sheriff Anderson would like to remind boaters to use caution on the water, know the waterway and wear life jackets," the release stated.