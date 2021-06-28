A Jefferson County woman died Sunday after she drowned in a kayaking accident.
According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Heidi Weaver, 50, and her husband were kayaking on the South Fork of the Snake River just before 5 p.m., downstream from the Lorenzo Bridge.
Weaver’s kayak reportedly overturned after hitting a log jam, and she was held underwater by the logs and current.
The news release states Weaver was underwater for approximately one hour before first responders were able to recover her body.