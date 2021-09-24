Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Following the second time a student at Jefferson School District 251 has brought a gun to school this year, the school district is banning backpacks at secondary schools.
In a Facebook Live video posted by the district on Thursday, Superintendent Chad Martin said backpacks would no longer be allowed at Rigby Middle School, Farnsworth Middle School, Rigby High School and Jefferson High School.
“We ask that you partner with us in keeping all students safe,” Martin said during the video. “Please keep your firearms safe and inaccessible to students.”
The Post Register reported on Thursday that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office retrieved a gun from a student at Rigby Middle School.
An officer took the weapon and apprehended a 13-year-old female student in a restroom with the gun after a staff member informed a school resource officer that she was carrying the gun. No shots were fired and no one was injured. Students were released to their parents after the incident.
This is the second time a student has brought a gun to Rigby Middle School this year. In May, a sixth-grade female student fired multiple rounds after retrieving a handgun from her backpack, injuring two students and a staff member.
“We know at this time there is a lot of emotion – from sadness to frustration and anger,” Martin said in the video. “As a father of two children at the middle school, I share in those emotions with you. We want to work together to make our schools safer and to partner with our community to keep Rigby strong.”