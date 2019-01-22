The Idaho Falls Auditorium District, the group tasked with raising funds for the planned Idaho Falls Event Center, saw another resignation Tuesday.
Jill Kirkham, the Auditorium District's Board treasurer, submitted her resignation to board chairwoman Terri Gazdik via email prior to the board's Tuesday meeting.
Kirkham said in her resignation email that her doctoral studies are requiring more time and she can no longer fulfill the time commitment required for an IFAD board member.
"As you are aware, my attendance has not been stellar," she wrote in the email. "My doctoral program has reached a point that is requiring more effort devoted if I am to graduate on time. I have come to the decision that it will be best for me to resign."
Kirkham thanked the entire board for serving with her, but she singled out Gazdik, saying that her position is often difficult.
"Terri, I especially want to thank you for the number of hours you have dedicated as the chair," Kirkham wrote. "I admire how you have led the meetings with poise."
Gazdik, along with the rest of the board members in attendance, did not seem to know that the resignation was coming.
"I appreciate her consideration of the time commitment required for this position and the recognition that she has not been able to fulfill her commitment to the board," Gazdik said. "I appreciate all of her hours and her commitment that she did provide leading us to this point."
Kirkham's resignation is the second Idaho Falls Auditorium District resignation in as many weeks. The board accepted her resignation amid discussions about replacing former executive director Brian "Chip" Scott, who stepped down earlier this month due to a family situation.
Kirkham was elected in May 2017 to serve a six-year term on the board. That leaves more than four years remaining on her board seat.
"When we have somebody resign we as a board vote on and replace that position with another individual and they serve out the remaining term of the replaced board member," Gazdik said.
The board will discuss potential replacements for Kirkham at the next meeting Feb. 12.
In the meantime, the board is searching for an interim executive director to fulfill Scott's former duties while TEG Global, an employment firm hired by the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, searches for a full-time replacement.
The district has raised $11 million of the revised $62 million estimated cost of the event center project. The district’s main source of funding comes from the collection of a 5 percent hotel “bed” tax.
Most recently, construction began on Event Center Drive, a five-lane road that will provide access to the proposed event center, which is slated to be built on a 22-acre lot at Snake River Landing.