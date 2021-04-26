One Saturday afternoon, the newsroom’s top editor Jim Howard knocked on the door of a cramped, dark room at the back of the Post Register.
Inside, Post Register photographer Robert Bower was developing film for photos of what would become known as Idaho’s worst man-made disaster. Earlier that afternoon, Bower had stepped off the plane he’d used to capture the sprawling flood caused by the Teton Dam’s breach early morning on June 5, 1976.
The 1 p.m. deadline for the Saturday evening edition of the Post Register, then the company’s only weekend paper, had passed. To rearrange the metal plates used to print text and photos onto newspapers, Howard needed to know how much space to give, recalled Bower in a phone interview.
Three of Bower’s photos ran in the local paper that evening. Later, Bower’s friends in Italy said they saw his photos of the wreckage in their local papers.
“He was fun to work with,” Bower said of Howard, “but man was he intense to get it done on time, and out the door” and “before the TV people did.”
In a more than four-decade career at the Post Register, Howard became used to scrambling to meet deadlines. He died Saturday at a local hospital of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, said his wife, Nancy Howard.
Aside from the tight deadlines, Nancy said Jim was a dedicated father, outdoorsman and baseball coach. After Howard sent the Friday afternoon papers to the printing press, he’d skip down the hall, she said. Nancy, who worked at the Post Register, said she knew she’d marry Jim the moment they’d met.
Howard worked for the paper from September 1959 to December 2001.
As managing editor of the paper during the 1970s, a heyday for American journalism that afforded communities many more local reporters and photojournalists than are now present, Howard was sometimes so busy that he either forgot little personal things or simply forwent them in the daily scramble to follow news across eastern Idaho as he led journalists covering the region’s life, sports, government and natural disasters.
In the mornings, Howard walked to the Post Register’s office in a coat, demanded by the brisk air. By afternoon, warming weather forced him to shed the coat. Soon enough, Bower recalled, Howard had five coats in his office.
On at least one occasion during Howard’s routine rounds talking to reporters and editors across the newsroom, he left three cigarettes burning in three separate ashtrays, forgetting about each.
“He would focus on one thing, then he would focus on the next,” Bower said of Howard.