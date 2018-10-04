The demolition of an unsafe shop owned by Johnson Brothers began early Thursday morning.
The building at 211 Cliff St. was built in the late 1940s and had been used for the construction company’s finishing and metal work for more than 70 years since then.
The family-owned Johnson Brothers company has operated in Idaho Falls since 1905. While their focus is mainly on building pieces such as cabinets and countertops, the company has done some demolition work on buildings in the past.
Company President David L. Sargis explained there was no great alternative to tearing down the increasingly dilapidated shop.
“This building that we are tearing down was rated condemned; it was unsafe to the people that worked there. There was nothing we could do to save it,” Sargis said.
The shops inside the building were moved to a location down the block last year because of the hazardous conditions. The site will be turned into a parking lot for the nearby Johnson Brothers locations.
“It will be used as a lot for all the facilities, because we have 60-plus people working here,” Sargis said.
Demolition started early Thursday morning and the company expects to finish the project by Friday afternoon.