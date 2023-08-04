Ammon Days Glow Event

Hot air balloons light up the sky during the Ammon Days Glow Event in this 2022 photo.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

Ammon Days is returning in style Saturday to McCowin Park.

“We have over 100 vendors,” said Randal Miller, Ammon Days coordinator. “… We’ve got giant slip ’n slides. We have bouncy houses, a car show, food vendors, an Ammon Has Talent concert show, (and) a Predawn Flight Concert in the afternoon. We have something for everyone to enjoy.”


2023 Ammon Days map

Ammon Days events are spread throughout McCowin Park Saturday.

