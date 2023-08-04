Ammon Days is returning in style Saturday to McCowin Park.
“We have over 100 vendors,” said Randal Miller, Ammon Days coordinator. “… We’ve got giant slip ’n slides. We have bouncy houses, a car show, food vendors, an Ammon Has Talent concert show, (and) a Predawn Flight Concert in the afternoon. We have something for everyone to enjoy.”
The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with 10 hot air balloons lifting off into the sky from the north field.
“It’s a 60- to 90-minute flight Saturday and Sunday morning,” Miller said.
From 9 a.m. to 4.p.m. Ammon Days events officially open up. A flag ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Eighteen different food vendors include everything from “Heavenly Berries N Creams” to Blackhawk BBQ.
The car show, vendor booths, children’s activities, Austin Kade face painting, pickleball tournament and inflatable archery range from Cabela’s run all day, according to the city of Ammon Facebook page.
The event typically draws crowds of 10,000 to 12,000 people, Miller said.
A ping pong ball drop is held at 9:30 a.m.
“When the ping pong balls drop, they’re going to blow them out of a big blower this year,” Miller said. “If you get a ball with a business’ logo (on it), you take it to that booth for a prize.”
In addition, free swimming will be offered the entire event at the Ammon pool. Swimmers are limited to 60-minute sessions, and the pool can accommodate 70 individuals at a time. Swimmers can race a lifeguard from 9 to 9:45 a.m. A cannonball contest runs from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
A dunk tank swimming pool fundraiser, fire department obstacle course and watermelon eating contest (every half hour) will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kids can play on the giant slip ’n slides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A hunter’s safety trailer, microchipping from the Snake River Animal Shelter and photo opportunities with the 501st Legion Star Wars Costume Club will also be available most of the day.
For those looking for local talent, the “Ammon Has Talent” show runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. featuring singers, pianists and dancers. Contestants will compete in three age categories: ages 2-12, 13-18 and 19 and over.
Local band PreDawn Flight’s performance starts at 1 p.m. and lasts two hours.
Finally, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. the Ammon Fire Department will provide the traditional fire hose spray down.
New this year, visitors are encouraged to park at Hillcrest High School and take a free shuttle service to the park. The city of Ammon has shut down Southwick Lane until Saturday evening to improve safety and provide more space for food vendors. Most of Midway Avenue will be dedicated to ADA parking.
"We’ve partnered with District 93,” Miller said. “They’re going to be running buses all day. … If you come over here looking for a (parking) spot, you’re going to be disappointed. Park at the high school, and just jump on a free bus.”
The buses will run constantly every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ammon Days has become a regional draw.
Rigby resident Lori Thomas was at the park Friday afternoon preparing to bring nine vehicles to the car show — including Model T's, Chevrolets, an International truck and a Dodge.
“We come and we dress up vintage. It’s really been fun for us,” she said.
The celebration dates back to the 1970s, but it has seen a recent resurgence.
“(After that), It kind of fizzled out a little bit, and we picked it back up about 15 years ago,” Miller said. “It’s just a big community event to bring everybody together. It’s summer time! It helps out local businesses, gets them some exposure and gets them involved.”
The traditional Glow Event occurred Friday night, with the hot air balloons lighting up the evening with fire as they remain tethered to the ground. The balloons will return to the sky for a final flight Sunday at 7:30 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.