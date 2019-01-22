BOISE — Idaho's community recovery centers received a tenuous lifeline Tuesday when a legislative committee encouraged state budget writers to fund them for one more year.
On a narrow 6-4 vote, the Joint Millennium Fund Committee recommended approval of Recovery Idaho's application for $893,400 in Millennium Fund support in fiscal 2020.
The move runs counter to Gov. Brad Little's budget proposal. Little wants to take $12.6 million in Millennium Fund money to pay for Medicaid expansion and other Medicaid costs. The committee recommendation would cut that to about $11.7 million.
The governor has recommended no funding for the recovery centers, which certainly could heighten their already precarious financial status. To date, they've eked by with a small amount of state funding, grants and local donations.
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, made the motion to fund the Recovery Idaho application. He said the local centers play a critical role in Idaho's efforts to combat addiction.
“My concern is the behavioral health and mental health crisis we face in the state,” he said.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, supported the motion, saying the centers “have proven to be powerful pieces of the communities they serve.”
The centers, staffed largely by volunteers, provide a place where people can come to work on their addiction and mental health recovery efforts, and to receive peer-group support.
There are nine community recovery centers in Idaho, located in Moscow, Lewiston, Coeur d'Alene, Caldwell, Emmett, Boise, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls. The requested funding would provide some much-needed fiscal stability and help them expand their outreach efforts to neighboring communities.
The money isn't in the bank yet, though. Tuesday's action was simply a recommendation to the joint budget committee, which has final say over how any Millennium Fund money is spent and how to pay for Medicaid expansion.
However, four people who supported Johnson's motion — including Johnson, Troy, and Rep. Melissa Wintrow and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, both D-Boise — also serve on the budget committee.
Besides supporting the mission of the recovery centers, lawmakers also objected to the governor's effort to raid the Millennium Fund on a permanent basis.
The fund is tied to the 1998 lawsuit settlement with national tobacco firms. As part of the settlement, the companies pay Idaho about $25 million per year. The money is invested, with a portion of the proceeds available each year for the Legislature to appropriate. It historically has been used for tobacco cessation and other health care-related programs.
“That money is a result of a settlement under which … we made the tobacco companies pay us to put them out of business. That's what this money should be used for,” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise. “We're essentially dealing with drug-pushers who are determined to harm our children. We have the money to fight them, and to me that has to be the No. 1 priority for this money.”
The governor wants the $12.6 million as an ongoing appropriation to offset the cost of Medicaid expansion in 2020 and beyond. The Millennium Fund Committee's reluctance to support such ongoing appropriations applies to the recovery centers as well. Johnson, for example, made it clear that his motion was only a one-time solution. He and other members of the committee want the centers to find a more suitable source of funding, rather than tapping the Millennium Fund.
“I'm sure the centers will be happy (about Tuesday's decision), but they need to see the writing on the wall,” he said.