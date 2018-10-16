Nearly five months after their release from a Venezuelan prison, Josh Holt and his wife, Thamara, are navigating their lives and marriage as free people.
Holt, of Utah, shared his story about being unjustly imprisoned in a foreign land for nearly two years as the key-note speaker Saturday night during the NAACP's Freedom Funds and Awards Banquet, hosted at Idaho State University. Prior to the speech, he shared his experience with reporters.
Holt, who served a Spanish-speaking mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry his wife, a Venezuelan woman who he had met online.
The two were married in Venezuela, and after a short honeymoon, returned to prepare to move back to the U.S. with Thamara’s two children.
However, before they could, they were arrested at the apartment they had been living in for allegedly stockpiling weapons and conspiring against the Venezuelan government. They've denied the charges, and sources quoted in other news accounts have said the weapons were planted.
Holt was accused of being an American spy and a trained pilot. He and his wife were taken to the notorious prison, the Helix, where they would spend the next two years of their lives.
Holt described the conditions in the prison as “horrible,” saying that the first cell he was held in was barely big enough to fit a twin-sized bed, and for the first few weeks of his imprisonment, he wasn’t allowed to shower or use a toilet.
“It was really hard at first because we were told it would be a 45-day investigation,” Holt said. “And you try to set your mind to think, ‘This will be a long 45 days, but we can do this.’ But after six months, I started realizing that they were never going to take me back to court.”
While Holt and his wife were held without trial, Holt’s family was working tirelessly to bring him back home. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, became involved in negotiations regarding Holt’s release.
However, due to tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, it would be a long, slow process to the couple’s freedom.
In May of this year, a riot broke out in the prison, and Holt was able to film a video begging for help and post it to his personal Facebook page.
“We knew that after the riot was over, they’d go through every single cell, so they’d get every single phone,” Holt said. “So we thought, ‘we need to plead for our lives.’”
Holt said that during the riot, he, his wife and a few other prisoners were all in a room with a bunk bed pushed against the door.
“People were pounding on the wall, screaming at us, telling us they were going to kill us if we didn’t come out,” Holt said, adding that he has no desire to ever watch the emotional video he made in those moments.
For 10 days after the riot, Holt said he and his wife were held in a room together and were under constant supervision by guards.
“We didn’t think we were ever going to get out of there,” Holt said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. And our freedom came just overnight.”
Holt and his wife were released in late May and met with President Trump at the White House, along with Holt’s family.
Since his release, Holt said he has been trying to get his life back on track and adjust to life as a free man.
“I’ve told my story quite a bit,” Holt said, “but I’m not doing it for me. I’m doing it for other people. If I can use my experience and what I had to go through to help other people be able to overcome their own trials, that makes everything that we went through worth it.”
According to Holt, there were moments during his imprisonment where he felt suicide was the only way out. He said he overcame that through changing his mentality and focusing on the positives.
“Through my loved ones and through the faith that I do have, I was able to realize that our happiness doesn’t have to be where we’re at,” Holt said. “It has to be with the people that are in our lives and the mindset that we have.”
That’s the message Holt is trying to spread through public speaking. Additionally, he is working on a book to tell his story, and he said a documentary is also in the works.
“I’m just someone that’s trying to use their own experience and their own trial to help other people,” Holt said. “For me, it would be nice to help people in the United States realize the things that they do have and realize that some of the things we’re fighting over, at least to me, aren’t important.”
Though Holt is living with his parents in Utah right now, he said he hopes to soon get his own place and begin starting his family with his wife. His wife’s children are also now living with them in the U.S.
Holt and his wife are planning to be sealed in the Draper LDS temple and hold a reception for their friends and family.
“It’s kind of weird,” Holt said. “After two and a half year’s of being married to say, ‘All right, now we’re finally going to have our wedding.'”
Holt added that he hopes it will be an opportunity to thank those who have offered support.
Looking back on the past two years, Holt said that if he could say something to his past self, it would be to “just stay strong.”
“Everything will pass,” Holt said. “Good things are coming.”