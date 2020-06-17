After almost four decades of litigation, a federal judge last month dismissed a class action lawsuit filed by inmates against the Idaho Department of Correction over inadequate medical care and overcrowding at a prison south of Boise.
The May 30 dismissal comes as the department faces a fresh lawsuit complaining of overcrowding and as its proposed contract to house more than 1,000 inmates in a Colorado private prison hangs in limbo.
The case of Balla v. Idaho takes its name from Walter “Bud” Balla, an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution who in May 1981 sued Idaho Board of Correction over conditions within the prison. The 39-year lawsuit established auditing and reporting requirements the department had to adhere to throughout the years. While the case’s dismissal would mean the legal requirement for those mechanisms has gone away, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told the Idaho Press on Tuesday that the department might keep some of them in place.
Balla in 1981 claimed the prison was understaffed and overcrowded, that medical care was inadequate, and so was the food, both in terms of quantity and quality. Other inmates joined in the lawsuit as well. In 1984, after a trial, a federal judge — the first of four to hear the case — concluded the state was violating the inmates’ Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment, as well as their 14th Amendment Protection against due process.
“The fact that they were able to prevail in that venue and they did so representing themselves speaks to what conditions were like back then,” Tewalt said.
The problem of overcrowding and other concerns kept the case in court even after the 1984 13-day trial.
Although District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill in his May 30 ruling agreed prison staff is no longer violating inmates’ protection against cruel and unusual punishment, he acknowledged the department could still do things better.
“The Court would note, however, that there are three areas where ISCI is compliant with its Eighth Amendment obligations, but barely so,” Winmill wrote in his order. “The first area is suicide prevention, the most important component of any mental health program. In the past, ISCI has been plagued by falsified records and general incompetence. Only recently has ISCI corrected these problems and improved its suicide prevention program to meet Eighth Amendment standards. But given this history, ISCI must be vigilant in training and in monitoring for the falsification of records”
Falsification of suicide-prevention records at the prison were a problem in recent years. Thanks to the Balla case, the department was ordered to establish suicide-prevention protocols. Those protocols required inmates at risk for suicide be visually checked on by prison staff every 15 minutes. One inmate — who worked with prison staff on suicide prevention until December 2017 — testified in court in February “officers, on a regular basis, made false entries in the suicide log that they had checked on an inmate when in fact they had not done so.”
Winmill, however, believed the department had made the necessary changes to its approach to suicide prevention. Tewalt acknowledged suicide prevention as one area where the department changed its approach for the better.
“We also put a lot of time and effort into that in working with our medical provider,” he said, referencing Corizon Health, which the department contracts with for health services.
In his order, Winmill also mentioned the prison’s medical annex as an area of possible concern. The annex houses 78 inmates who have chronic health conditions but who do not need to be in the facility’s infirmary or its long-term care facility. However, Winmill was concerned about how the annex was staffed.
Five nights a week at the prison, there is only a single emergency medical technician to cover all 1,400 inmates in the facility, Winmill wrote. There are nurses in the infirmary and the long-term care facility, but they aren’t available at night because those portions of the prison are locked down. Winmill was concerned about the inmates in the annex at night.
“Correctional Officers have some basic training and can assist the (medical technician), and this staffing level has not caused any injuries or harm to this point,” he wrote. “But once again ISCI is doing the bare minimum under the Eighth Amendment and would be wise to increase its staffing to avoid future litigation.”
Since 2004, the inmates in the case have been represented pro bono by the Portland-based law firm Stoel Rives.
“During that time, the delivery of medical care and mental health care and other conditions of confinement at the prison have improved,” Elijah Watkins, an attorney from Stoel Rives, wrote in a statement to the Idaho Press. “While we disagree with the Court that all those changes currently meet constitutional standards, we have been honored to represent the inmates housed at ISCI who sought constitutional treatment and we are honored to have played some role in the improvements the State of Idaho has made at ISCI.”
The objectives of the lawsuit changed over time, Tewalt pointed out. He said he believed the legal action made the department better and led to the creation of better policy. Most state prison systems, he said, have had a lawsuit similar to the Balla case — Idaho’s is just unusual because it went on for so long.
“We’re happy to see it go, but we also know our work doesn’t stop,” he said.
The closing of the Balla case comes just after the opening of another lawsuit, this one filed in May by Albert Veenstra III, 56, an inmate at the South Idaho Correctional Institution. Among that lawsuit’s defendants are the state of Idaho and the state’s board of correction. Veenstra and other inmates claim they’re living in overcrowded conditions with plumbing problems and unsanitary toilets.
Veenstra actually cited the Balla case in a complaint to one of the prison’s staff members about overcrowding in October, according to court documents.
“Balla vs Idaho applies to housing concerns at (Idaho State Correctional Institution) not (Idaho State Correctional Center), and does not address and has never included any other part of IDOC,” the prison’s housing lieutenant responded two days later.
The Idaho Board of Correction in January gave the department approval to enter into a contract with CoreCivic to imprison more than 1,000 Idaho inmates at a currently closed prison in eastern Colorado. However, as of Wednesday, that contract had not been signed.