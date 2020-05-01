Justice in the time of coronavirus was on full display at Lori Vallow’s second bond hearing, her fourth request for bond reduction. Everyone in the courtroom wore masks and were told to maintain social distancing.
At the hearing, Vallow’s attorney Mark Means asked that Vallow’s bail be reduced from $1 million to between $100,000 to $250,000.
In a nearly three-hour hearing, Means and prosecutor Rob Wood argued before Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard whether or not Vallow’s right to communicate privately with her attorney had been violated.
Means explained in an earlier affidavit that on March 30 he traveled to Rexburg to meet with Vallow in order to prepare for her next preliminary hearing. When he arrived at the jail, however, he was not allowed to meet in the standard attorney/client way. Instead, the “sole option of communication with (his) client” was speaking over a recorded telephone line in a “public visitor meeting room” with a wall of glass between them. Means was also told the only way for him to give Vallow documents for her to review was for the documents to be passed along through a side door at which time they were out of sight of both Means and Vallow.
Means argued that these restrictions and communications methods were unlawful and violated Vallow’s right to communicate privately with her attorney.
Wood said these calls were not intentionally recorded.
Mallard said there was not good cause to reduce Vallow’s bail.
"I have heard nothing to indicate to me that Ms. Daybell is being treated differently than anyone else. ... In this case, I really don't see an impact on Ms. Daybell's Constitutional rights with the jail process," Mallard said.
Mallard said she felt confident the jail would not inappropriately record conversations again.
Vallow faces charges related to the September disappearance of her two minor children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow. Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She and fifth husband, Chad Daybell, fled Idaho to Hawaii after lying to police about the children’s whereabouts.
Vallow was extradited back to Madison County on March 5, where she remains today. Multiple local bond companies had previously stated they were contacted regarding Vallow’s bail, but none have agreed to work with her.
Her preliminary trial date is set for July 9 and 10.