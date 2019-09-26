A local judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the Bonneville County Republican Women of breaking its bylaws during its last elections to make sure candidates the leadership preferred won.
Diane Jensen sued the club in December 2018, saying that at its November 2018 meeting she and some other new members were kept from voting in the leadership election even though they had paid their dues. However, Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson granted the defendants' motion for summary judgment on Wednesday.
Simpson wrote in his decision that even if the facts were as Jensen alleged, she did not have standing to sue since she could not prove that she would have been elected president instead if the new members were allowed to vote.