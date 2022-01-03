An Idaho Falls Youth Service Club is returning after a temporary suspension of meetings and other activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Shining Stars Junior Civitan Club is holding its first meeting since 2020 at 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13. Interested individuals can attend via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83114929631?fbclid=IwAR3kdoLwPWNS4R87A1yhoe3fg4tG72QjUbhMdydNaSx6Il1SrLwZ7d_vxfE#success.
Civitan Club President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said the club went on pause because club leaders wanted to respect peoples’ feelings with masking and social distancing. Now with the vaccine available for most children and improved COVID-19 treatment options, the club is resuming its community services.
“The youth are the future of service in our community,” Ziel-Dingman said. “It is very important for me as a parent to give opportunities for my kids to serve in ways that are outside of their church or school.”
The Shining Stars were chartered in April 2019 and two of Ziel-Dingman’s children are founding members, she said. The organization is part of Civitan International, a volunteer service organization with a chapter in Idaho Falls.
The Idaho Falls Civitan Club is well known for its Alive After 5, Civitan Park and Civitan Plaza among other efforts.
Junior Civitan membership is available for anyone between 12-17. It is one of the few junior Civitan clubs in the world that isn’t associated with a specific school, which allows members to participate if they attend any school in the area, Ziel-Dingman said.
“I find Civitans to be a life-changing experience,” she said. “One of the ways that it changes the lives of the youth who get involved is that they learn about the true need in the community and ways that average and ordinary citizens can fill those needs and help others.”
One upcoming project for the club will have members helping the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls sort food and prepare diapers for local families to obtain. More details about upcoming events will be shared at the Jan. 13 meeting.
The club also invites junior members to help the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen every month. Other past projects include yardwork for those in need, volunteer work at support centers, playground builds and raising money for Civitan International’s developmental disability research center at the University of Alabama.
The international organization has more than 10,000 members across 300 clubs and three continents. There were about 30 junior Civitan members in Idaho Falls before the pandemic, Ziel-Dingman said.
More information on the club and membership application forms are available on the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls website.