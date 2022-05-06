The director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources on Thursday issued a methodology order for Snake River groundwater users, predicting a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain region during the 2022 irrigation season.
The shortfall prediction means that the Department of Water Resources will curtail more than 328 groundwater rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979, in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a groundwater district, a news release said.
The list of potentially affected groundwater users includes many eastern Idaho entities. Junior water users who could be affected by the order were sent a copy of the order this week.
Curtailment will begin May 20, according to the order, unless groundwater users have joined an approved mitigation plan prior to that time.
Currently, there are seven approved mitigation plans for the ESPA surface water delivery call, the release said. The approved plans came from the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators Inc., Southwest Irrigation District, Goose Creek Irrigation District, Coalition of Cities and Water Mitigation Coalition. Those entities will not need to show how they can mitigate for projected water shortfalls, according to the order.
The order comes on the heels of Gov. Brad Little's emergency drought declaration for 34 of Idaho's 44 counties that was issued April 29.
On Friday, the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho released its May Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2022 Water Year. The outlook was consistent with both the drought declaration and the potential curtailment order.
Despite near to above normal precipitation in April, peak snowpack is below normal in all basins and Idaho is still expected to experience water supply shortages across the state this irrigation season, the NRCS news release said.
“In general, irrigation delivery began in April; combined with reduced snowmelt runoff, reservoir fill rates have slowed down,” said Erin Whorton, hydrologist-water supply specialist for NRCS Snow Survey, in the release.
Water users should continue to prepare for a short irrigation season and possible curtailments, the release said.
Reservoir storage continues to be below normal for Idaho. For the Upper Snake above Heise storage is 63% of normal, the NRCS release said. As of last month, the Upper Snake system was "not expected to fill above 70% capacity and likely will take a large increase from spring precipitation to fill above this expected level."
The Department of Water Resources’ injury determination will be updated in July.
"By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, IDWR's deputy director in the release.
If junior groundwater users do not join a groundwater mitigation plan or demonstrate to the Department of Water Resources director how their water use will not cause injury to senior surface water users in the next 14 days, their water rights will be curtailed, the order said.