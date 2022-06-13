For its third year in a row, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will host its summer movie fundraiser at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In.
At the Drive-In, anybody can bring their family and friends to watch "Jurassic Park," among other movies, three different times throughout the summer. For $30 at the gate, or $20 at rmhcidaho.org/movieseries, carloads can see "Jurassic Park" and "Jaws" at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will continue to sell drive-in tickets for three more Thursday movie nights.
The Drive-In will show "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" and "Back to the Future" on July 14, "Jurassic World" and "Back to the Future Part II" on July 28 and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "ET" on Aug. 11. The gates open each movie night at 7 p.m. with the screening beginning 30 minutes after sunset.
Along with the "Jurassic" screenings followed by big classics, the fundraiser will provide concessions, bouncy houses, a GRIT League obstacle course, glitter stencils, raffles, scavenger hunts and Kahoot trivia. The additional activities include prizes and gift bags for the first 100 cars to attend the event.
All the money from movie and raffle ticket sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, along with 10% of the money from concession sales.
"This event for us has been really successful in the past" said Lori Priest, the charities' director of community engagement. "During COVID it gave families a safe space. We've had different themes like Harry Potter and animated films, but this year, with the new 'Jurassic World' release, we wanted to show some of the classics."
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho oversees three programs: The Ronald McDonald House in Boise, Happy Wheels Hospitality Carts in both Boise and Twin Falls and the Family Room in Idaho Falls.
According to a news release, The Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Idaho is "an Idaho-based nonprofit that supports families of ill or injured children by keeping them together in times of medical need."
"The Family Room in Idaho Falls is inside EIRMC just down the hall from the NICU," Priest said. "It is a home away from home for those with children in the hospital. It is of no cost to the families and provides a place to shower, nap and just replenish without leaving your kids."
The Family Room consists of four bedrooms and bathrooms, with a kitchen and living room. The room hosts families that can not or do not want to leave their children's side when they are in the hospital.
"With the fundraiser, our goal is to really just raise awareness that we have a place for support for these families," Priest said. "It provides basic needs like a meal just steps away from your kids."
Parents Brent and Brittney McCosh are currently staying at the Family Room. With a baby in the NICU for the past 11 days, the McCosh family has found refuge there.
"It is just fantastic. The biggest help is that my husband can continue to work. He works from home right now, and the Family Room gives him a space to take meetings without constant beeping in the background or nurses and doctors always coming in. We have more kids at home, so this gives us a space for them to visit if they are struggling," Brittney McCosh said.
"We never expected to be in this situation. But the Family Room is truly amazing. It really is quite incredible," McCosh said.