PRESTON — The Preston Junior High School biology teacher accused of feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in March is expected to take the witness stand in his own defense Friday.
The teacher, Robert Crosland, who was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty in June, appeared in front of Oneida County Magistrate Judge David A. Hooste with his Pocatello-based attorneys, Shane Reichert and Stratton Laggis, in the third-floor courtroom of the Franklin County Courthouse on Thursday. However, the entire first day of Crosland's trial involved attorneys assembling a seven-person jury.
“For this type of case, this is abnormal,” Reichert said about jury selection lasting all day Thursday. “But I wouldn’t say I was surprised. The fact of the matter is that this is a small community, and a lot of people are well aware of the incident."
No evidence or testimony was presented by Crosland’s attorneys or by the prosecutors assigned to the case from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, David Morse and Christopher McCormick.
Morse and McCormick declined to comment on Crosland’s case, referring all questions to Scott Graf, spokesperson for the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, who was unavailable for comment at the conclusion of proceedings Thursday.
It took nearly nine hours to assemble the jury, as both state prosecutors and Crosland’s defense attorneys were tasked with narrowing the pool of jurors from 64, at it’s largest, to the final selection of seven jurors, which includes one alternate in the event one of the six jurors must be excused for any reason.
The jury for Crosland’s trial consists of five men and two women.
The first several hours of the jury selection process involved attorneys for the state and the defense meeting individually and behind closed doors with a large portion of potential jurors and Judge Hooste in a small courtroom adjacent to the room in which Crosland’s case was being handled.
Nineteen jurors were excused through this process.
After approximately six hours of questioning potential jurors, the pool was reduced from 64 to 45 people. From there, proceedings went back on the record and in front of Judge Hooste, where Morse and Reichert each took about 50 minutes asking the remaining 45 potential jurors various questions to determine who would be most able to provide a fair and impartial judgement of Crosland’s guilt or innocence.
"The reality is we were able to pick a jury fairly easily," Reichert said. "We just had a multitude of jurors, and we simply had to go through every one of them to make sure there would be a fair and impartial jury, and I think that’s what we have.”
Crosland remained silent and held a stoic expression as Reichert and Morse spent nearly the next two hours questioning the potential jurors.
Only one man was excused during the jury selection process inside Hooste’s courtroom. Neither state prosecutors nor Crosland’s defense attorneys had any issues with the final seven jurors that were selected.
When asked if Crosland will receive a fair trial, Reichert said, “That is our hope and we will continue to defend Mr. Crosland to the best of our ability. I believe my client is not guilty — that’s the bottom line.”
Reichert continued, “The nuts and bolts of this case start tomorrow morning with opening arguments and will proceed from there. I anticipate this case will be done tomorrow barring any sudden surprises.”
Because Thursday’s hearing saw solely the selection of jurors, the second day of Crosland’s trial on Friday is expected to involve the presentation of any and all evidence attached to the case and testimony from at least 11 individuals.
In addition to Crosland, state prosecutor McCormick is expected to testify, as is Crosland’s son, Mario Crosland, and four of Crosland’s colleagues.
The staff at Preston Junior High School expected to testify Friday includes two social studies teachers, Desiree Bunderson and Jill Leishman, and two science teachers, Janel Boehme and Camille Jensen.
Four other individuals could testify Friday and could include the students who allegedly witnessed Crosland drop a live puppy into an aquarium where it was eaten by a snapping turtle that Crosland owned and housed in his biology classroom.
While Crosland's fate rests in the hands of his attorneys, and ultimately in the seven jurors selected Thursday, Reichert says there isn’t an outcome that will ever change his opinion of his client.
“Nothing will change my opinion of Mr. Crosland, regardless of the outcome of this case,” Reichert said. “He is an upstanding human being that has done more for this community than probably most individuals will ever know.”