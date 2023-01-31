Idaho Falls resident Linda McArthur said being a senior citizen herself has opened her eyes to the loneliness that can envelop you if you are not around those you love. McArthur hopes that the cards she is making will help someone to feel a little less lonely this year.
Idaho Falls resident Janice Rankin, left, Bonnie Beasley, JustServe specialist, Drew Beasley, JustServe specialist and Linda McArthur, Idaho Falls resident, will continue to make cards throughout the next two weeks in preparation for Valentine's Day.
Idaho Falls resident Janice Rankin, left, and Bonnie Beasley, an Idaho Falls JustServe specialist, have made valentines cards each year since the creation of the project.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
Idaho Falls resident Linda McArthur said being a senior citizen herself has opened her eyes to the loneliness that can envelop you if you are not around those you love. McArthur hopes that the cards she is making will help someone to feel a little less lonely this year.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
The handmade cards will go to more than 3,000 local seniors, with extra cards being delivered to others in need.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
"I am thankful for the opportunity that I have to make someone smile or possibly make their day a little brighter," Idaho Falls resident Janice Rankin said.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
Idaho Falls resident Janice Rankin, left, Bonnie Beasley, JustServe specialist, Drew Beasley, JustServe specialist and Linda McArthur, Idaho Falls resident, will continue to make cards throughout the next two weeks in preparation for Valentine's Day.
A group of volunteers from the Idaho Falls area JustServe program are spreading love for the third year in a row, in every corner of the greater Idaho Falls area as they work to make thousands of Valentine's Day cards that will be delivered to local senior citizens.
“We started the program after the pandemic, thinking there were a lot of lonely and isolated people and wondering what we could do to help,” said Susan Stucki, Idaho Falls area Just Serve coordinator.
After connecting with Chanse Powell, owner of Senior Solutions in Idaho Falls, in 2021,Stucki agreed to provide cards for 2,000 seniors who needed an extra dose of love.
While Stucki agreed to what, at the time, she felt was an extremely large number, she was concerned that she would not be able to find enough people to create the cards she had promised.
Much to her surprise, and after many hours of work and getting the word out, the group was able to collect more than 5,000 cards in its first year, far surpassing the 2,000 it needed. The following year, the group collected 6,500 cards.
The number of cards made was shocking to everyone involved, but Powell was even more amazed that people were so willing to reach out and show love to the area's seniors.
“Holidays like Valentine’s Day, that are commonly full of love and celebrated with joy, are not always happy for seniors," Powell said. "You are stuck at home, all your kids have grown up and moved, your spouse has passed. Seniors are often forgotten because the world is so go, go, go and we don’t do a good job of slowing down and keeping up with those we care about.”
With more than 15 assisted living centers, five senior apartment complexes, 10 home health and hospice centers and 15 personal care service companies in the area, the volunteer group said there was no shortage of people in need.
Stucki became the resource for finding hundreds of people willing to make the valentines and todonate money for the flowers while Powell was her connection to the network of thousands of seniors who needed them.
Throughout the past two years, Idaho Falls' JustServe volunteers, local school districts, the College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls city officials and hundreds of local community members, families and businesses have participated in the making and delivering of countless handmade cards and fresh flowers.
Brooklyn Yearsley, social services assistant at Senior Solutions, said that for many seniors, "the simple gestures are the things that mean the most."
While many other people lead extremely busy lives filled with work and family obligations, community events and more, Yearsley said, for a lot of seniors, they might not see another person for weeks.
“We’ve come to the doors of seniors who have cried, hugged us and spoken to us about how much they needed the gift we were bringing," Powell said. “We might see it as not a big deal, it’s just a valentine, but to the people who are receiving them, it’s a huge deal.”
In addition to the cards that will be delivered, many senior citizens also will receive a flower from donations provided by Teton Radiology, Keller Williams Realty East Idaho and Launie Realty Idaho Falls. Funds will be used to purchase more than 300 roses and 1,200 carnations this year.
"A little bit of love goes a long way this time of year and I think it’s wonderful, being a senior citizen and alone myself,” saidLinda McArthur, of Idaho Falls. “I know that things get very lonely and it’s nice to know that others are thinking of you. I’m glad that I can be here to help someone else know that they’re in our thoughts.”
Senior Solutions officials are projecting deliveries to more than 3,000 seniors but are sure they have not reached everyone.
“We know there’s more people in need and we hope that people will nominate seniors and let us know that they need some love and a valentine," Stucki said. "We don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks”
When the service group has had extra cards in the past, they have taken them to area first responders, hospital staff, those in inpatient care, fire departments, police stations, shelters, and found people in need of love at all of them.
“We want people to know they aren’t forgotten, they’re important,” Powell said. “It’s gratifying to see children as young as one and seniors as old as 90 making valentines for people who don’t have anyone.”
To notify the center, or nominate a senior citizen in need, those interested can call 208-821-0955.
The center is also providing drop boxes for valentine's cards at 2296 N. Yellowstone Highway, Suite 301.
The last day for nominations or card drop-off is Feb. 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.