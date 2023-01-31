A group of volunteers from the Idaho Falls area JustServe program are spreading love for the third year in a row, in every corner of the greater Idaho Falls area as they work to make thousands of Valentine's Day cards that will be delivered to local senior citizens.

“We started the program after the pandemic, thinking there were a lot of lonely and isolated people and wondering what we could do to help,” said Susan Stucki, Idaho Falls area Just Serve coordinator.


