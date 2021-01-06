Idaho State Police investigators are seeking witnesses to single-car fatality accident that occurred Wednesday on Interstate 15 in Idaho Falls.
Idaho State Police responded to the scene at approximately 5:50 a.m. at milepost 118.
A 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling north on I-15 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median, an Idaho State Police news release said. Occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
A juvenile succumbed to their injuries. Next of kin has been notified. All occupants were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the release said.
The northbound left lane was blocked for approximately five hours and 25 minutes.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Idaho State Police Master Cpl. Peeples at 208-528-3400, and reference case I21000026.