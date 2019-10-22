Kathy Stanger, a longtime community activist in Idaho Falls who once served as president of the Bonneville County Republican Women, died Monday at the age of 78.
Stanger helped to reorganize the Republican women's group in the early 1970s and remained involved with the group through 2010. She also ran against Stan Hawkins in the 1994 Republican primary for the state Senate, served as the chairwoman of the Coalition for Excellence in Education and was heavily involved in other aspects of the city and county.
Stanger was born Sept. 30, 1941 and grew up in Preston. She lived in Bonneville County for her entire adult life and moved into Idaho Falls in the last few years as her health began to decline. Katie Stanger, Kathy's niece, saw her aunt almost every week and remembered her as having a very warm approach to life.
"She knew heartache and loss throughout her life and persevered. She was always one that could be graceful in the way that she approached life," Katie said.
Enid Davis served with Stanger in the Bonneville County Republican Women and the American Association of Women in the 1970s, where Stanger served as vice president. She remembered Stanger as someone who made great contributions to the groups they served in together and as a very inclusive personality.
"Kathy was a person who avoided contention and divisiveness and helped with the healing on whatever topic was being discussed. I don't think you'll find a person that didn't think that she was thoughtful and careful," Davis said.
Linden Bateman went to Idaho Falls High School with Stanger but knew her best through the regular opinion columns she contributed to the Post Register. He called her one of the most effective and elegant writers he had read in that section during her more than 20 years of writing.
"She was not afraid to disagree with the Republican Party on some elements and take their side on others. She always wanted it to be backed up with solid information and could cite statistics all the time," Bateman said.
Bateman specifically pointed to her opinions on education and the need for welfare as points where she departed from the party line.
In one of the final opinion columns she wrote in 2015, Stanger wrote about her liberal friends and lamented the hostility of the debate around Bonneville Joint School District 93's bond for Thunder Ridge High School.
"You all have your own reasons to support your decision. What I am asking you is to refuse to succumb to impugned motives or to be influenced by charges of fraud and deception leveled against honorable public servants," she wrote.
Stanger is survived by her daughter Jill Gary and son Matthew Stanger along with Katie and other extended family members.
A viewing for Kathy Stanger will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home Friday, and her funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Woodruff Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Stanger will be buried at Fielding Memorial Cemetery next to her husband, Glenn Bruce Stanger, and her son, Michael.