City of Ammon officials announced plans for hold its first annual citywide cleanup initiative for the week of April 26.
Mayor Sean Coletti enacted the plan for Keep Ammon Beautiful Week during a proclamation at the last City Council meeting. The beautification week runs from April 26 to May 1 with a focus on having the community work together to improve the city's appearance and environment.
"The City of Ammon encourages citizens to take pride in their community's appearance by looking for ways and taking steps to keep Ammon beautiful," the proclamation read.
Eagle Rock Sanitation is setting up large public dumpsters in McCowin Park next week to take bulky items and landscape debris. The proclamation also asked residents to help clean up trash they see in public areas of Ammon.
Coletti has declared the following week of May 2-8 as Support Ammon Businesses Week.