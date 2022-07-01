It's hot outside and when it gets hot, lots of people take to the region's abundant water to cool off.
That will be especially true over the holiday weekend.
But while the desire to cool off is natural, it's important to be safe in and around water.
Every day 10 people die from unintentional drowning in the United States, according to the American Red Cross.
Out of those 10 people, two are under the age of 14. Drowning is a danger for many children, and is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.
The American Red Cross shares these statistics on its website in order to encourage parents to teach their children swimming skills. The Red Cross reports that 79% of children in households with an annual income of less than $50,000 have few to no swimming skills.
Fortunately, several places around Idaho Falls offer swim lessons. The Wes Deist Aquatic Center, located at 149 7th St., offers 30-minute swim lessons Monday through Thursday. Fees vary, for information call 208-612-8111.
Club Apple offers three different swim lesson classes year-round. After filling out a swim lesson form at theclubapple.com, you will receive dates, costs and registration information.
The Ammon City Swimming Pool offered swim lessons for years, however it isn't offering them this year in part due to staffing issues, something many pools nationwide are experiencing. Before any children could start swimming in the pool's deep end, they had to pass a swim test in front of a lifeguard, according to Ammon Pool lifeguard Jessica Merkle.
"This is the first year we are not doing that. The test took too many extra people that we don't have. So many of the kids here can already swim," Merkle said.
To compensate for the phasing out of the swim test, Merkle said the pool has lifeguards on the deep end pay more attention than before. Merkle said it is also important for the children swimming to listen to the lifeguards.
"Lifeguards are trained professionals. We have training that could save you from a big injury or even death," Merkle said.
Merkle became a certified lifeguard this May through the American Red Cross. She said to become certified she took a course for a few weeks that had physical and written tests.
"I had to be able to swim 300 yards, get a brick from water 10 feet deep and tread water for two minutes," Merkle said.
With even more physical tests and many written exams under her belt, Merkle feels capable of saving a life.
"I haven't had to jump in to save anyone yet but two of my coworkers have. If the lifeguards are paying attention like they are supposed to, we don't have anything happen where we have to jump in," Merkle said. "Our biggest issue is when kids have really rough horseplay, especially near the walls. Or when kids run near the slide when the ground is wet."
Merkle is glad she took the lifeguard certification course.
"It gave me many ways to save lives. It teaches a lot of things that are good to know even if I wasn't a lifeguard," Merkle said.
Learning to swim is important at any age. The Red Cross reports that when parents have "no/low swimming skills (or competence) ability, their children are unlikely to have proficient swimming skills."
Both the Wes Deist Aquatic Center and Club Apple offer lessons to children as young as 6 months as well as to adults.
Idaho Falls mother of two Alisyn Remer took her son, Westyn, 2, to swim lessons at Mountain Wave Swimming in Rigby.
"Drowning can happen so fast even with parents present, so we want to equip our children with the skills that they need to save themselves if an accident were to occur," Remer said. "I definitely feel more confident in Westyn's abilities to be around and in the water now."
Drowning accidents don't only happen in family pools or areas with lifeguards. In eastern Idaho drownings often happen in lakes and rivers and, sometimes, canals.
"In the summer we get quite a few calls about drowning. A lot of them happen in the Snake River or in canals," Idaho Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. "A few years back we had some people jump into the river during the Melaleuca fireworks show. One of them didn't make it out."
At this year's Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Department will be present to help prevent drownings. The Fire Department Swift Water Rescue also will be patrolling the river.
"We want people to stay safe. Stay out of the river. There is an undercurrent and so many other dangers that you don't see," Hammon said.