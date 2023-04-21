Gateway to Kelly Canyon tube park
Doug Swanson, director of Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, presents his vision for a Gateway to Kelly Canyon tube park to the Ammon City Council Thursday night.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The director of Kelly Canyon Ski Resort is exploring options with the city of Ammon to find a location to create a tube park.

“We are going to build a tube park,” said Doug Swanson, a Kelly Canyon partner and owner of Bill’s Bike and Run. “We are working on a few pieces of property and we’re trying to make a decision about the best place to go.”


