The director of Kelly Canyon Ski Resort is exploring options with the city of Ammon to find a location to create a tube park.
“We are going to build a tube park,” said Doug Swanson, a Kelly Canyon partner and owner of Bill’s Bike and Run. “We are working on a few pieces of property and we’re trying to make a decision about the best place to go.”
The Gateway to Kelly Canyon tube park would feature three lanes for tubing and a free lane where instructors could teach kids how to ski and snowboard.
“The idea is to bring the mountain to town,” Swanson said. “You want kids to be able to come after school and have more opportunities.”
The site would need to be about 1.5 acres in size. It would be open seven days a week from Thanksgiving to Easter. The park would host seven 90-minute sessions per day. Each session, Swanson said, can fit 250-300 people. Lessons would also be offered during certain sessions.
A section of the park would include rails and a jump bar.
Swanson considered placing the tube park on private land, but they’re currently looking to partner with a city or the state of Idaho, he said.
“We need power, water, and obviously some sort of a hill,” Swanson said. “We make our snow.”
Equipment for the park would include snow tubes, snow guns, a magic carpet for guests to ride to the top of the hill and a machinery to maintain the snow on the hill, he said. The park would also have features such as food carts, fire pits, a seating area, office, a parking lot, restrooms and concessions. All infrastructure costs would be paid for by Gateway to Kelly Canyon, he said. His company already owns $1 million in equipment to run the park and make artificial snow for the attraction.
The project team has considered Ryder Park, Heritage Park and Freeman Park in Idaho Falls as possible locations but are also looking at other options.
At Heritage Park, “the plan has changed 28 times, the footprint’s changed and the Promontory Point that was in the original plans is out. It’s not out of the book for us. Ryder Park is a strong opportunity on the other side of the highway,” Swanson said.
The park would require 1 million gallons of water per season to operate, 90% of which would recharge back to the aquifer, Swanson said.
Ammon City Council members were open to allowing Swanson to investigate options for a tube park in their city.
“I think it’d be fun to have a winter activity in Ammon, and to use a park that’s not getting used in the winter,” said Councilman Russell Slack. “… I just think that we need to decide if we’re agreeable to let him investigate all of the city parks, come back with what would work for you guys, and see what works for us.”
Council members proposed Peterson Park and Woodland Hills as possible locations for consideration.
“I’ve been to one of these parks before. They are really well done,” said Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin. “They’re safe. You get wicked fast if you want to. You can have a lot of fun. It’s a great way to, as you said, to bring a mountain to the people.”
Swanson’s team currently operates the Gateway Park tube park at Eagle Island State Park near Boise. Last year, the tube park drew about 85,000 visits, Swanson said. It’s been running for 10 years.
“It’s the No. 1 visited state park in Idaho,” Swanson said, in large part due to the tube park. “… They’re not responsible for anything there besides that we’re there on their facility,”
They have a 20-year lease, and last year the operation wrote a $75,000 check to the park.
“We want to have a good relationship with the partner,” Swanson said.
The snow lanes for the Gateway to Kelly Canyon tube park would be constructed by Sun Valley Ski Tools and Planet.
“They build these everywhere,” Swanson said. “We virtually could build a terrain park in summer. He’s built one in Times Square. He’s built X Games courses.”
Swanson hopes the Gateway to Kelly Canyon tube park will be a community asset for years to come.
“The smiles on kids’ faces,” Swanson said. “I could do it all day.”
