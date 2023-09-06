elections photo (copy)
Yale Harker votes at the Jack R. Hamilton building in Idaho Falls in this 2018 Post Register file photo.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

Individuals interested in running for local public office in November’s election have until 5 p.m. Friday to register to be on the ballot.

A significant number of positions in Bonneville County are up for election this year, including city council, school board, cemetery and fire district offices.

Download PDF City of Idaho Falls Candidate Guide


Download PDF Idaho School Boards Association Guide for Candidates

