The Idaho Falls City Council will have three seats up for election. As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Kirk Larsen has filed to run for Seat 3, which is currently held by Councilman Thomas Hally, and Councilman John Radford is running for Seat 5. Seat 1 also will be on the ballot.
"It’s at-large seats in Idaho Falls," said Eric Grossarth, City of Idaho Falls public information officer, meaning that city residents will be able to vote for all three seats, unlike in school board elections where each trustee represents a specific geographical zone.
In the Ammon City Council, four seats are on the ballot. Councilman Scott Wessel and Sean Crystal have registered to run for Seat 1. Debra Clapp, Jeff Fullmer and Sid Hamberlin are contesting Seat 3, which is currently held by Councilman Rex Thompson. Councilman George Vander Meer submitted his paperwork for Seat 4, and Councilwoman Heidi Boyle and Nolan Wheeler are vying for Seat 5. More information is available at cityofammon.us/2023-election.
In Iona, two city council seats are at large, and Jeb Casper has registered to run for one of them. Irwin has had two candidates, Teresa Dumont and Terrie Stromberg, file for two of the three available seats.
Ririe and Swan Valley both have elections for mayor and two city council positions on the ballot, though no one had registered by Wednesday afternoon.
Ucon will also have two council seats up before voters in November.
In Idaho Falls School District 91, three board of trustee positions are open for voting. As of Wednesday afternoon, Patrick Jackson has registered to run for Zone 3, which includes Theresa Bunker, Edgemont, Longfellow, Linden Park and Sunnyside elementary schools. Trustee Elizabeth Cogliati is running for Zone 4, encompassing Erickson, Linden Park and a portion of Hawthorne Elementary schools. Jamie Braithwaite and Melissa LaPray are on the ballot for Zone 5, covering Hawthorne, Longfellow, Sunnyside and Taylorview Middle School.
Bonneville Joint School District 93’s board of trustees has two positions on the ballot. So far, Trustee Mindy Clayton is running for Zone 1. Paul Jenkins and Mike Walker have registered to run for Zone 4.
In Swan Valley School District 92, Dusty Jacobson is running for Zone 1. Zone 2 will also be on the ballot.
The deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election is Sept. 22.
For information, contact the Bonneville County Elections office at 208-529-1363.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.