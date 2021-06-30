Armed with paintbrushes and vibrant buckets of paint, about 28 Salmon area children decorated the Kid’s Creek Pond restroom with outdoor scenes of fish and water last week.
The Kid’s Creek Pond near downtown Salmon, boasted plain vanilla walls prior to the project.
“This is something the kids and the community can be proud of,” said Caryll McConnell, an Idaho Fish and Game employee who coordinated the renovation with Sheri Miller and Barb Fisher from Lemhi’s After School Promise.
McConnell, who calls herself a “hobby artist,” majored in art in college. She works seasonally for Fish and Game to maintain boating and fishing access sites in the Salmon-Challis area. She and others thought combining art with community involvement was a creative approach to reduce vandalism, maintain cleanliness and instill community pride in these sites.
To help the kids along in their artistic efforts, McConnell, along with Heidi Messner, another local artist and Fish and Game employee, painted outdoor murals on each wall then added outlines of fish that students could paint within.
“The results are entirely original (and) receive far less abuse and require less maintenance over the long term,” McConnell said. “It’s been rewarding and fun, a win-win approach for everyone.”
The school kids spent four hours over two days on the project. Fish and Game provided the paint and supplies.
The 5- to 10-year-olds were also treated to a fishing lesson by fisheries biologist Windy Schoby.
“The kids had a blast and some even caught a fish or two,” Schoby said.
Mike Demick, of Fish and Game’s Salmon office, said this is the second time a restroom at Kid’s Creek Pond has had “an artistic makeover.” In 2012, the mono-toned walled restroom was painted with an underwater mural inside and a fishing scene on the exterior by a Salmon High School art teacher and students. That vault restroom was later replaced after it was found to be leaking.
The Kid’s Creek Pond area is owned by the city of Salmon and co-managed by Fish and Game. The pond is regularly stocked with rainbow trout and excess hatchery steelhead and salmon for local anglers.
Demick said other roadside restrooms in the area have also received artistic makeovers, including sites along the Salmon River. Most feature native fish and local wildlife images on the walls.
“There are several additional sites we’re looking at,” he said. “Hayden Pond restroom is one, but I think we have a local artist who actually ranches on Hayden Creek wanting to do an ‘agriculture-n-Fish’ theme. The access sites at the mouth of Hayden Creek and South Butte Pond near Clayton are others.”
Demick said artists interested in participating in restroom beautification projects can contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.