A scholarship fund created by the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation to help budding alpine racers got a kickstart donation of $5,000 during the recent holidays.
The donation came from an Idaho Falls ski education group and was named in honor of Rich Beesley, a longtime alpine ski coach and teacher who taught racers for 30 years with Ricks College and Grand Targhee and Kelly Canyon ski resorts. Beesley passed away in October.
“(Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation) is honored to continue Rich’s legacy with this scholarship fund,” said the foundation’s executive director, Bridget Baumeister. “It will be instrumental in keeping these programs affordable and accessible to families in our community.”
Baumeister said alpine ski race programs are “among the most expensive programs the organization offers. Between more coaching time, additional equipment needs, expenses to attend competitions, and costs associated with traveling to those events, the financial commitment for alpine race families adds up very quickly.”
To contribute to the scholarship fund, go to tvsef.org or mail contributions to PO Box 1042, Driggs, ID 83422.