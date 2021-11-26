North Custer Rural Fire District firefighters spent last Saturday morning containing a fire that began in the kitchen at the Challis Roadhouse. The fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant and its connecting apartment.
As he was driving to the fire hall just before 7 a.m. last Saturday to respond to a fire at the Challis Roadhouse, volunteer firefighter Doug Hammond said the only indicator he could see was a plume of black smoke.
About 10 minutes later, geared up and stepping into a fire truck, Hammond said it was a different story. “I could see the glow” of the fire on end of Main, Hammond said, as he was leaving the fire hall on Ninth Street.
According to Hammond, it appeared the fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen. It took him and 10 other firefighters till about 11 a.m. to get the fire contained. It spread quickly from the kitchen to the apartment above. It moved so fast that Hammond worried the fire would reach the motel rooms connected to the restaurant.
However, firefighters used a water truck and hit the fire with about 2,700 gallons of water immediately, Hammond said. That dampened the fire long enough for firefighters to attach hoses to hydrants and spray the fire with a constant stream of water.
Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Trevor Downey, who kept people and autos away from the incident while firefighters worked, said no one was inside at the time of the fire. Once it was over, Downey went through the building with the state fire marshal. No definite cause has been established, according to Downey and Hammond.
After seeing the aftermath, Downey said the inside of the building is “very much damaged.” Before he left, Hammond said he took a peek inside through the front door and said everything looked “melted.”
As he was directing traffic, Downey said “people were coasting through, seeing what was going on.”