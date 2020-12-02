Two weeks, ago CupBop Korean Barbecue opened its doors in Idaho Falls. At lunchtime on Wednesday, a long line of customers snaked across the store. The restaurant is located inside the former 1,600-square-foot Soda Tsunami shop at 3460 South 25th East. Owner Michael Bevans bought the space in September.
“Idaho Falls was on our list of towns we wanted to be in. There was a great base of customers who we knew would love the food,” said Bevans.
Bevans hired 12 people to run the new location. A grand opening will be planned for later this month, though a specific date has not yet been set.
“The customers' response has been great. Sales have been really good. Staffing has been great at learning their new roles,” Bevans said.
At CupBop, each menu item starts with a bowl filled with noodles, rice and cabbage. Customers then choose which meat item they would like to add, including chicken, pork, beef and tofu. Sides include sweet potato noodles, kimchi and potstickers.
“CupBop has a really good flavor profile. It has high-quality, fresh ingredients. I don’t get tired of eating it,” Bevans said.
The CupBop brand began in 2013 when founder Junghun Song attended a food convention in Salt Lake City and noticed an absence of Korean food. Soon after, he opened the first CupBop as a food truck. Today, the chain has more than 20 restaurants and six food trucks across Utah, Nevada and Idaho.
This is CupBop’s first standalone location in the area. However, some eastern Idahoans might know CupBop from their previous locations inside Broulim’s in Ammon and Rexburg. The CupBop corporation closed those locations after selling the Idaho franchise rights to Bevans. Bevans, along with other partners, own all of the brand’s current locations in Idaho. They have also purchased the franchise rights to Texas and Arizona.
“We’re excited to be in east Idaho. We are looking to add locations in Pocatello and Rexburg,” Bevans said.
CupBop Korean Barbecue in Idaho Falls is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.